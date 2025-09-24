After Dallas ICE Shooting, Mayor Calls for Prayer, Sen. Cruz Pushes to End 'Demonizing' Rhetoric

This traffic camera image shows heavy police presence off I-35E close to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, in northwest Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (WFAA via AP)

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is calling for prayer for America after a sniper targeted an ICE facility Wednesday morning, leaving one victim dead and two more wounded before the shooter turned the gun on himself.

During a mid-morning press conference, Johnson addressed reporters about the tragic shooting that took place at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement location in Dallas.

"Let me start off by saying that I'm a person who believes very, very strongly in the power of prayer and that prayer changes things. And so I'm going to ask everyone, please join me in praying for the families of the folks who lost their lives today," he began the press conference.

"Pray for the speedy recovery for those who are hurt and were injured in what happened today," he continued. "But maybe even more to the point, we are a country and a city that needs prayer."

"So, I'm going to ask you all to join me also in praying for this city that we can come together at a time like this and that we can be there for one another the way we always have in times like this to support one another. Help us all get through this very difficult time, not just in our city, but in our country. And that's why I'd ask you to pray for our nation," Johnson went on to say.

"There's a lot going on right now in our country. A lot of it's confusing. It's a scary time."

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux told reporters that officers responded to a report of four people shot, with two dead. They determined that someone opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building.

No ICE agents were harmed.

Authorities have identified the gunman as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who died before police arrived. One bullet was found near his body, which contained messages that were "anti-ICE in nature," Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas FBI Joe Rothrock said at a news conference.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on X that the attack was "an act of targeted violence."

"While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack...One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase "ANTI ICE." More updates will be forthcoming," he wrote.

Patel pointed out that "these despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off."

The shooting marks the third attack this year on an ICE facility in Texas.

Six women were charged earlier this week in connection with a July 4th shooting at an ICE facility in Prarieland, Texas. According to Patel, an individual ambushed the facility to target officers. One officer was injured after being shot in the neck.

Days later, a man with an assault rifle fired dozens of rounds at federal agents as they were leaving a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen. The shooter was identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda. He injured a police officer who responded to the scene before authorities shot and killed him. Police later found other weaponry, ammunition, and backpacks inside his car.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called for prayer for the victims and their families.

"Our prayers are with the families of those killed and our ICE law enforcement. This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE," said Secretary Noem. "For months, we've been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed."

"This shooting must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences. Comparing ICE day in and day out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences," she warned.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) also called on politicians to stop using "rhetoric demonizing ICE."

"This needs to stop," he said during Wednesday's press conference. "Violence is wrong."

"To every politician demanding that ICE agents be doxed and calling for people to go after their families. Stop. This has very real consequences," Cruz declared.

"We need to learn to work together without demonizing each other, without attacking each other," he added.