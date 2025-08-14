1,200 Choose Christ as Amplify 2025 Draws Over 45,000 for Massive Evangelism Event

More than 1,200 people publicly responded to the Gospel presentation at the recent Amplify 2025 outreach, which brought together more than 45,000 people from 37 states in Benton, Arkansas.

Hosted by Pulse Evangelism, the two-day festival is described as the nation's largest free annual evangelistic outreach and training event. It ran on August 8-9, combining powerful Christian music with evangelism training and moving personal testimonies.



Amplify Fest 2025 (Photo credit: Pulse Evangelism)

Major Christian artists headlined the weekend, including Maverick City Music, Lecrae, Switchfoot, and Matthew West, along with performances by Charity Gayle, TRU-SERVA, Gio, Terrian, and Jamie MacDonald. Illusionist and America's Got Talent winner Dustin Tavella also took the stage, drawing wide attention for his unique blend of entertainment and inspiration.

Evangelist Nick Hall, founder and president of Pulse, delivered Gospel-centered messages on both nights and was joined by 16 young speakers from the Pulse 100 training program which equips Gen Z leaders for evangelism.

The impact was huge: 1,226 individuals made faith decisions, whether committing to Jesus for the first time, rededicating their lives, or seeking to learn more. Another 20,000 people participated in evangelism training during breakout sessions and main-stage teaching.

"We came to Amplify with one purpose: to lift up the name of Jesus," said Hall. "God moved in ways beyond anything we could have asked or imagined. Thousands heard the truth of the Gospel, and we saw lives changed, chains broken, and hope restored."



Amplify Fest 2025 (Photo credit: Pulse Evangelism)

The event was made possible through the support of Saline County, local businesses, churches, individual donors, and more than 700 volunteers, including law enforcement and first responders who ensured safety and smooth logistics.

"This is just the beginning of what God is doing in Arkansas and beyond. We're grateful for everyone who helped make this event possible, and we pray that every person who heard the Gospel will be forever changed by the love of Jesus," Hall said.

Amplify 2025 wasn't just a weekend festival—it's part of a year-round vision. Through Amplify 365, the ministry aims to equip people across the country with tools and training to share the Gospel in their communities. Amplify was founded in 2012 with a mission to bring believers and seekers together through music, training, and Gospel-centered experiences. For more information, visit amplifyfest.org.

