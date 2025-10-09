1,108 Make Decisions for Christ at Life Surge DC: 'The Great Commission Is Not Just for Pastors'

Hundreds of people are testifying that a faith-based leadership and business event is changing their lives at a time when they need it most.

As CBN News has reported, Life Surge gathers thousands of people from around the country to give them practical tools to live out their eternal purpose in their daily lives and careers.

People attend the one-day conference to be trained and equipped for marketplace ministry, but hundreds, and sometimes even thousands of attendees, are giving their lives to Jesus in what organizers are calling "a move of God."

Last weekend, more than 1,000 people made the life-changing decision to follow Jesus Christ during the one-day event in Landover, Maryland.

"This is not just a conference, it is an experience," Life Surge President Shawn Marcell said in a video message. "A full day of powerful worship, real-world wisdom, and transformational breakthroughs that can ignite something inside you."

The weekend event featured a powerhouse roster of speakers, including: author and entrepreneur, Priscilla Shirer; bestselling author and motivational speaker Nick Vujicic; two-time national football champion Tim Tebow; bestselling author, speaker, coach and leader John C. Maxwell;and pastor and author Craig Groeschel.

Each speaker brought unique stories of faith, perseverance, and calling with the goal of leaving a lasting impression on attendees and inspiring them to live out their God-given calling in faith, business, and impact.

"If I had to sum up life surge in one word, I would say there's so many words that come to mind, but I'm inspired. Inspired to make a change," said a woman named Carrie.

Life Surge was founded in 2021, but it saw a momentous shift this past summer. Throughout the past year, thousands of people have made decisions for Christ as a result.

"When we first started doing the events, we really didn't think a lot about doing a gospel presentation because it was marketed primarily to believers," Marcell recently told CBN News Digital. But he says, "something has shifted in the last several months."

According to the organization's website, one of the "powerful moments" during the Landover conference was when 1,108 men and women made public decisions to follow Jesus Christ.

"Life Surge is about more than motivation—it's about transformation," said Marcell. "We saw lives forever changed in Washington, D.C., and we know the ripple effects will impact families, churches, and communities across the region."

Attendees from all over the country are sharing how the ministry is impacting their lives. Some have commented on Life Surge's social media page, saying the event was beyond their wildest expectations.

"THANK YOU for coming to the DC area! Today was life-changing! So much confirmation and answered prayers. Grateful for all of the speakers at @lifesurgeevent. May God bless Joe and his company as he continues to offer believers a paradigm shift on what's possible with God," Beulah Martin wrote on Instagram.

"I attended in Maine and I have to say it was so worth it, more than I was expecting," Sari Vaz wrote on the social media page.

The faith-driven business movement also highlighted Danielle's story.

"Life Surge was her turning point," the for-profit organization shared. "Danielle's story is one of many lives transformed from struggle to strength—starting with Life Surge. Through faith, community, and powerful teaching, she found hope, strength, and fresh purpose. This is the kind of transformation only God can bring!"

In addition to life-changing testimonies, the organization has reported that large portions of their crowds are responding to the Gospel.

Marcell told churcleaders.com that "this year alone at our events, we've seen over 15,000 people give their hearts to Jesus."

He believes Life Surge will have a ripple effect on communities around the country.

"The Great Commission is not just for pastors, and when we're serving in a church context. But the Great Commission can be best expressed in the marketplace. I mean that is the mission field God has given most of us to go and bring His love."

