WATCH President Trump Deliver the State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump is addressing Congress and the nation tonight, in the first official State of the Union Speech of his second term.

He'll address the military buildup in the Middle East and a possible military strike on Iran.

LATEST: Trump Defends General Dan 'Razin' Caine on Iran Strike Plan as Student Protesters Again Defy Regime

And the economy is expected to be the major focus, just days after the Supreme Court struck down his tariff policies. The president harshly criticized members of the court, some of whom could be in the audience tonight.

High prices are a concern for Americans as housing, daycare, medical expenses, and everyday items are squeezing people's budgets. A recent polling average shows the president's approval at less than 42 percent.

Other domestic issues, such as immigration and religious liberty, are likely to come up as well.

Congressional Democrats will be protesting once again, but not necessarily in the same disruptive fashion as they have previously. Some have already said they're refusing to even attend the State of the Union and will hold separate protest events.

You can watch CBN's Live coverage of the State of the Union speech on our YouTube channel. Beginning tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET, CBN News' Dan Andros, Chief Political Analyst David Brody, and White House Correspondent Kelly Wright will cover the President's address and the Democratic response that follows.

We'll also have a wrap-up and analysis of the speech on Wednesday's 700 Club.

Support CBN News - Because Truth Matters® - News You Can Trust