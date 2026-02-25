Trump Touts Economic Growth, Escalates Crackdown on Fraud: 'Our Country Is WINNING AGAIN'

President Trump delivered the first official State of the Union Address of his second term last night, highlighting his economic agenda, delivering some partisan jabs, and including plenty of made-for-TV moments.

In this midterm election year, the President knows the state of the economy will determine control of Congress and his agenda. So it was no surprise that he began by touting his economic record.

"A short time ago, we were a DEAD country—now, we are the hottest country anywhere in the world, the hottest," the president declared. "The cost of chicken, butter, fruit, hotels, automobiles, and rent is lower today than when I took office by a lot."

While the jury is still out on how Americans feel about their wallet, Trump poured on the optimism. "Our country is WINNING AGAIN—in fact, we're winning so much that we don't know what to do about it."

The president also announced economic news of a different kind—a crackdown on fraud. "There's been no more stunning example than Minnesota, where members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion," President Trump said. "So tonight, although we started four months ago, I am officially announcing the 'war on fraud' to be led by our great Vice President JD Vance."

As for memorable moments, there were plenty. The President's "winning" comment was partly directed at the USA's gold medal men's hockey team that was in the chamber and received a patriotic standing ovation.

Later, things turned uglier when the president brought up immigration.

"The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens," Trump said. Republicans applauded for a couple of minutes while Democrats remained seated and heckled Trump. "You should be ashamed of yourself. Not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself," the president said. "It's very simple. All voters must show voter ID. All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote."

When Trump called for a ban on sex transitioning operations for minors, liberal Democrats raised their voices in objection. "These people are crazy. I'm telling you, they're crazy...We're lucky we have a country with people like this," Trump said. "Democrats are destroying our country. But we've stopped it just in the nick of time."

The president lowered the temperature by invoking the resurgence of faith in America, as he acknowledged one of his guests, Erika Kirk, the wife of slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. "In Charlie's memory, we must all come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under God. And we must totally reject political violence of any kind...We love religion, and we love bringing it back."

One of the evening's highlights came when the president awarded two Congressional Medals of Honor. One went to Navy Chief Petty Officer Eric Slover, who was wounded as the pilot in the lead helicopter during the capture and arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in early January. The other went to 100-year-old Royce Williams, a World War II Navy hero.

But even with moments like that, the Democrats' takeaway was something completely different.

Newly elected Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger gave the Democratic response. "He lied. He scapegoated, and he distracted," she said after the president's speech. "He offered no real solutions to our nation's pressing challenges. So many of which he is actively making worse."

Democrats are hoping voters buy that message and send them back into the majority after the Congressional midterm elections. It'll be up to the president to prove them wrong and save his agenda.

WATCH Full CBN News Coverage of the Address BELOW: