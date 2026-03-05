Trump Replaces Homeland Security Secretary Noem with a GOP Senator

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, Wednesday, March 4, 2026 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

President Donald Trump says he’s replacing his embattled Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and is nominating Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin to take her place.

Trump made the announcement on social media on Thursday, two days after Noem faced a grilling on Capitol Hill from GOP members as well as Democrats.

He announced on Truth Social that he's moving her to a new position:

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"



Noem is the first Cabinet secretary to leave during Trump’s second term.

Her tenure was tumultuous as she oversaw immigration enforcement tactics that have been met with protests and lawsuits.

Noem's departure comes after several incredibly heated congressional hearings over the shooting death of Alex Pretti. She told the Senate, "I can't even imagine what they have gone through in the loss of their son and the loss of their family members." She said his death was an "absolute tragedy."

