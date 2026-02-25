Trump Marathon Speech Touts Record on Economy, Immigration, Stopping Wars; Democrats Target Family Economic Woes

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Jessica Koscielniak/Pool Photo via AP)

President Trump broke his own record for the longest State-of-the-Union Address on Tuesday night, speaking for one hour and 48 minutes. Earlier, he had promised it would be a "marathon." The president repeated his contention that America is entering a Golden Age and that the ship of state is turned in the right direction following the Biden administration.

More than 70 Democrats did not attend the address, and others shouted at the president from the House floor.

Trump was unafraid to highlight his controversial position on immigration, causing Democrats who were present to remain in their seats when he remarked, “If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the government is to protect American citizens, NOT illegal aliens."

The president touted his record on the economy, saying inflation had dropped considerably since he took office.

He also defended his position on tariffs, which the Supreme Court rejected last week. With the justices in attendance, Trump was restrained in his criticism, calling the decision "very unfortunate." He indicated that he would attempt to use other laws on the books to impose the levies.

With more talks scheduled between the U.S. and Iran, and a massive U.S. military armada on display in the region, the president said, "My preference is to solve this problem (Iran's attempt to produce nuclear weapons) through diplomacy. But I will not allow the world's number one source of terrorism to obtain nuclear weapons. We cannot let that happen."

He challenged the America First contingent within his own party, which argues that Iran is not an imminent threat to the U.S., by saying that Iran is building missiles that "will soon reach the United States of America."

The president lavished praise on the gold medal-winning U.S. Men's Hockey Team, whom he introduced during the speech.

In an emotional high point, Trump also, for the first time in any address, announced the awarding of two Congressional Medals of Honor on the same evening: Navy Chief Petty Officer Eric Slover, who was wounded as the pilot in the lead helicopter during the capture and arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in early January, and Navy Fighter Pilot Royce Williams, now 100 years old, who conducted a secret mission in 1952 during the Korean War.

After the presidential address, Democrats responded with a speech by Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger.

She targeted Americans' struggle with family economy and the cost of living, asking, “Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? Is the president working to keep Americans safe, both at home and abroad? Is the president working for you?”

She said of the Democrats who are preparing for the Mid-Term elections, “Those who are stepping up now to run will win in November, because Americans, you at home, know you can demand more and that we are working to lower costs."

She added, “We are working to keep our communities and our country safe, and we are working for you.”