Trump Blasts 'Stupid Republicans' as 'Weaklings' for Wanting Details from Epstein Files

President Trump isn't holding back, blasting those who buy into what he calls a hoax—even calling some of his own supporters "weaklings" for caring about the Epstein controversy.

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bull**** hook, line, and sinker," the president wrote on Truth Social.

And he didn't stop there, reacting again from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

"It was a hoax," Trump insisted. "It's all been a big hoax that's perpetrated by the Democrats. Some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net, and so they try and do the Democrats' work."

The Epstein files are court records tied to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case that might reveal more about the massive scandal and who else was involved.

The Trump administration had promised full release of the files, but few details have come out, and Democrats accuse the administration of having something to hide.

Some lawmakers want Ghislaine Maxwell—the woman convicted of helping Epstein recruit and abuse underage girls—to testify.

"This is the worst, one of the worst human trafficking rings in American history, run by this scumbag," said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). "And I think the more we know about it, the more we get out there, the better it is."

More Republicans are joining calls for transparency.

"You need to have all of the credible information released for the American people to make their decision," said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). "We trust the American people."

Attorney General Pam Bondi has released only limited files. Trump says she should share more if there's credible information.

Here's what the DOJ and the FBI have said about the case.

