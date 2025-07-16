Trump Downplays Epstein Files as MAGA Supporters Call for Transparency

There are growing calls across Washington and among President Trump's MAGA supporters for his administration to release full details from the Jeffrey Epstein files. Now the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives has joined the chorus.

Epstein is the deceased New York financier who became notorious for running a sex-trafficking ring of underage girls. He and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, were accused of luring high-profile elites who could later be blackmailed.

During his campaign for president, Trump pledged to release the government's files on Epstein, but little has been made public since Trump took office, and MAGA commentators and podcasters are slamming the Department of Justice's decision not to fully disclose the files.

The DOJ and the FBI recently walked back the idea that there's an Epstein client list of the elites who participated in the sexual abuse of minors.

"This systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list.' There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties," the DOJ and FBI said in a press release.

President Trump has stood by Attorney General Pam Bondi after she announced she wouldn't release thousands of files and videos because they contain graphic details and images of child abuse.

The DOJ confirmed the evidence indicates Epstein harmed over 1,000 victims whose identifying information needs to be protected.

"Much of the material is subject to court-ordered sealing," the DOJ press release said. "Only a fraction of this material would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial, as the seal served only to protect victims and did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing."

Top Republicans like House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator Josh Hawley are now breaking with the administration and calling for more information to be made public.

Johnson told conservative influencer Benny Johnson in an interview that Bondi should “put everything out there.” He believes that's the only way for the Justice Department to be able to move on and focus on crime and other priorities, like securing elections and investigating suspicious election fundraising.

"I'm for transparency. We should put everything out there and let the people decide. Pam Bondi needs to come forward and explain it to the American people. Let's get this thing resolved," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, dozens of members of Congress are also calling for Epstein's accomplice Maxwell, to testify before a House investigation of the matter.

Tuesday night, President Trump expressed surprise at the intense interest in Epstein, but he also called for Attorney General Bondi to be more forthcoming.



"I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody," he said. "I don't understand what the interest or what the fascination is."

He said "the credible information has been given" to the public, but he also said of Bondi, "Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release."

Trump's comments about the Epstein scandal have prompted some of his supporters to call him “out of touch” as they're demanding transparency. Commentator Jack Posobiec is vowing he won't rest "until we go full Jan. 6 committee on the Jeffrey Epstein files."

And right-wing podcaster Steve Bannon warned during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on Friday that if the Epstein case isn't given proper treatment, "you’re going to lose 10% of the MAGA movement."



