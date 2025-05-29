Is Trump Admin About to Make an Explosive Move on the Trans Issue?

A journalist who has intensely covered the transgender movement is praising the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for taking steps critics believe could put a halt to gender-altering procedures for children.

Brandon Showalter, host of The Christian Post’s “Generational Indoctrination” podcast series, told CBN News the FTC’s apparent move is getting attention because the government body is taking aim at an “issue of great consequence.”

“The Federal Trade Commission [a federal agency] about consumer protection and policing unjust trade practices has decided to, in July, study and likely move against the transgender industry, particularly the marketing and practice of so-called gender-affirming care on minor children,” Showalter said. “And it’s very likely that they will then classify the administration of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and the performing of body disfiguring surgeries on minors as a kind of unfair or unjust trade.”

The reporter, who has spent years covering the issue, believes the FTC is within its rights to take such action due to what Showalter says are “deceptive practices and marketing, and false promises, and fraudulent means of of presenting this to patients and their families.”

News of the FTC’s move was first reported by The Daily Wire, which noted that the agency’s plans for a one-day workshop in July could indicate something much bigger is on the horizon.

“The FTC often holds such events before initiating legal action against an industry to gain information, gather evidence, and solicit the input of affected Americans,” The Daily Wire reported.

Showalter said he believes the FTC’s actions are in-line with President Donald Trump’s executive actions on the issue.

“The FTC, as are other agencies throughout the federal government, are tackling this head-on,” Showalter said. “Recently, the Health and Human Services Department issued a 400-page report basically showing what we all know to be true — that there is no evidence for transing kids chemically or surgically, but this is the FTC taking the lead now and addressing it from its regulatory powers.”

Showalter said his sources indicate that the FTC plans to line up experts who will speak to “massive fraud” in this particular industry.

“When you begin with the fraudulent premise that it’s possible for some children to be born in the wrong body, any medical treatment is going to be irretrievably flawed from the start because it is impossible to be born in the wrong body,” he continued. “And so any chemical puberty blocker or cross-sex hormone given for an illegitimate medical purpose is rightly called fraud.”

The purported issues, though, extend beyond that, with Showalter discussing whistleblowers’ claims of Medicaid billing and other medical records issues.

Beyond all of that, though, Showalter said the “worst lie” he’s seen centers on children and families.

“I think the worst lie … is that and parents are told by clinicians wearing their white robes, their doctors with the degrees on the wall, that if you do not allow your children to go down this medical pathway, they are very likely to or will commit suicide,” he said. “So the emotional blackmail that takes place in a medical setting where you hope … that you’d get some sound advice is all based on a lie.”

Showalter continued, “That’s a fraudulent claim. There is no evidence to support the claim that a child will die by suicide unless you block their natural puberty with untested drugs, hormonal agents that have never been approved by the FDA for that use, or that they will have to cut their body parts off, or take cross-sex hormones that will render them sterile.”

