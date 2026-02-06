'Prayer Is America's Superpower': Trump Seeks Prayer in Schools, Points to US Growth of Faith

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday at the 74th annual National Prayer Breakfast in D.C., marking his sixth appearance at the event. This year, he emphasized what he described as a renewed turn toward faith across the country.

"To be a great nation...you have to have religion. You have to have it. You have to have faith. You have to have God," the President said during his speech.

He pointed to spiritual renewal underway in America, celebrating what he called a resurgence of faith.

"Some churches are seeing a 30 percent, 50 percent, or even 70 percent increase in the number of converts and also the number of people going to church every week," Trump said.

In honor of this renewal, and ahead of the nation's upcoming 250th Anniversary, the President announced a major prayer event to be held on the National Mall in the spring.

"I'm pleased to announce that on May 17, 2026, that we're inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, to give thanks and...we are going to do something that everyone said, like, that's tough. We're going to rededicate America as one nation under God."

In a second announcement, Trump said the Department of Education is officially issuing new guidance to protect the right of prayer in public schools.

"Prayers strengthen, prayers heal, prayer empowers, and prayer saves. Quite simply, prayer is America's superpower," he explained.

The president's speech came a day after another gathering was held in conjunction with the National Prayer Breakfast, at the Museum of the Bible.

Members of Congress, state leaders, and faith leaders all came together for the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) prayed during the event, "Your Word promises us, 'If my people, who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sins and will heal their land.' We are coming in that prayer and asking and confident that You will fulfill Your promise."

Looking ahead to the rededication of America as one nation under God, organizers say the event will allow people to reflect on the relationship between faith and the nation's history, as well as gather together for prayer, praise, and thanksgiving.

