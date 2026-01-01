Mamdani Takes Oath, Vows to Govern 'Expansively and Audaciously' as a Democratic Socialist

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. administers the oath of office to Mayor Zohran Mamdani as Rama Duwaji holds the Quran during Mamdani's inauguration ceremony, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

The new mayor of New York City is promising to push ahead with his progressive agenda. Zohran Mamdani says he was elected as a Democratic socialist, and he'll govern as a Democratic socialist.

The new mayor's inauguration drew thousands of supporters on New Year's Day. It started with New York Attorney General Letitia James administering the oath of office to the mayor-elect at midnight on January 1. The small private ceremony took place at the old city hall subway office in Manhattan.



Hours later, Mayor Mamdani arrived by taxi for his formal afternoon inauguration at City Hall. Throngs of supporters stood in the frigid cold to watch Mamdani's political hero, Sen. Bernie Sanders, conduct the official swearing-in ceremony.

Mamdani is the city’s first Muslim mayor, its first of South Asian descent, and the first to be born in Africa. He was sworn in on his Mother's Quran to take the oath of office.

During his inaugural address, Mayor Mamdani announced that his administration will uphold his campaign promise to seek a bold agenda for making New York more affordable.

"We will transform the culture of City Hall from one of 'no' to one of 'how.' We will answer to all New Yorkers, not to any billionaire oligarch who thinks they can buy our democracy. We will govern without shame and insecurity, making no apology for what we believe. I was elected as a Democratic socialist, and I will govern as a Democratic socialist," he said.

Mamdani is counting on support from the voters who elected him. Also, he is relying on his progressive Congressional allies like Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who endorse his Democratic socialist plan.

"New York City has chosen the ambitious pursuit of universal child care, affordable rent and housing, and clean and dignified public transit for all. And we have chosen that over the distractions of bigotry and the barbarism of extreme income inequality," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Sen. Sanders chimed in, "Thank you for electing Zohran Mamdani as your mayor. New York, thank you for inspiring our nation. Thank you for giving us from coast to coast, the hope and the vision that we can create a government that works for all, not just the wealthy and the few."

Mamdani is 34-years old, and he appealed to young voters during his campaign. During his inauguration, he said, "Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try."