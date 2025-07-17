President Trump sits with his hands interlocked as he and Bahrain's Crown Prince speak in the Oval Office, July 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Karoline Leavitt Gives Health Update on President Trump After 'Swelling' and 'Bruises' Seen

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House is addressing concerns about President Trump's health after swelling was noted in his lower legs and some bruising developed on his hands.

President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which is considered a relatively common, benign condition in older adults. It can occur when small valves inside the veins that normally help move blood against gravity gradually lose the ability to work properly.

The White House announced Thursday that President Trump recently had a medical checkup after he noticed the "mild swelling". Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that tests by the White House medical unit led to the official diagnosis and that blood clots have been ruled out by doctors after thorough examination.

People with the condition are advised to lose weight, walk for exercise, elevate their legs, and may be advised to wear compression stockings.

Leavitt also addressed bruising seen on Trump's hand, which had been visible in recent photos because it was covered by makeup, saying it's "consistent" with irritation from his "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

President Trump is 79 years old and is otherwise deemed to be in good health. He reportedly takes aspirin to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

“The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here,” Leavitt said.

WATCH the REPORT from CBN News White House Correspondent Kelly Wright: