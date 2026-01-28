House Republicans Create Sharia-Free America Caucus: 'We Will Not Surrender Our Freedoms'

CAPITOL HILL - Several House Republicans are uniting against what they call a dangerous Islamic ideology spreading nationwide. Texas Representative Keith Self shared with CBN News why he helped to create the Sharia Free America caucus.

"North Texas has had like 20 mosques in the last two years," said Self.

The congressman draws a direct connection between a growing Muslim population in his home state to a gradual infiltration of Islamic control.

"First of all, it would be simply, 'We want a community,'" said Self. "Then the police can't come in. Then. And the contracts, the covenants of the area say that you may buy if you're the right kind of person, you may sell to the right kind of person."

The Texas Republican's crucial issue: the spread of Islamic Sharia law. Described as a framework of daily life for Muslims, Sharia is rooted in the Quran and the teachings of Mohammed. It influences each aspect of a Muslim's life, from spiritual practices like prayer and fasting to daily activities such as business transactions.

"Now, is the time to educate our colleagues in Congress, our citizens, to the dangers of a totally separate and disparate civilization," he said.

Self and fellow Texas Congressman Chip Roy are leading this effort through their Sharia Free America Caucus. They say the goal is to protect the U.S. Constitution and individual freedom from Sharia's influence.

This would include legal initiatives, such as No Sharia Legislation, which would deny immigration benefits to those who advocate for Sharia.

In just one month, the caucus membership has grown to 26 Republican lawmakers from 17 states, including Florida Rep. Byron Donalds who says, "Sharia has no place in America. We will not surrender our freedoms."

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller says she joined the caucus to "stand firmly against this radical ideology that seeks to uproot the constitutional principles and Christian values on which our nation was founded."

Self points to the Trump administration's recent move to designate three branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations.

"The Muslim Brotherhood as a whole is the genesis of all of this," Self said. "They are the foundation of exporting Sharia to the United States and to Europe. I mean, look at the UK. Look at France. That's what we don't want to happen to America."

Congressman Self adds that on the March primary ballot, Texas voters will see Proposition 10, which calls for the prohibition of Sharia Law in the state.

The caucus is receiving criticism from groups, like the Muslim Public Affairs Council, arguing it fuels Islamophobic rhetoric and targets American Muslims.

