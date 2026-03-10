EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cornyn Rolls Out Evangelical Faith Council Ahead of Showdown with Ken Paxton

Texas Senator John Cornyn is highlighting his ties to influential evangelical leaders as he faces a Republican primary runoff from challenger Ken Paxton. CBN News has learned that Cornyn has created a new Faith Advisory Council made up of several well-known pastors and Christian leaders across Texas.

"As our state and nation are in turbulent times, we need leaders who serve with principle, wisdom, and integrity," the Cornyn campaign said in a statement announcing the group. "A key element to principled leadership is who a leader consults when confronting complex problems."

The council includes some of the state's most recognizable evangelical figures, including author and teaching minister Max Lucado of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio; Dr. Jack Graham at Prestonwood Church in Plano Texas; Phil Schubert, the President of Abilene Christian University and one of President Trump's top high profile faith surrogates; Dr. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church Dallas, and Dr. Gus Reyes with the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.

This is believed to be the first time that Cornyn has utilized a faith advisory council of this nature, although he's had individual relationships with faith leaders in the state.

According to the campaign, the Faith Advisory Council will provide guidance on issues important to religious voters, including protecting the sanctity of life, defending religious liberty and free speech, supporting the traditional family, and standing with Israel as a key American ally.

The launch of the council comes as Cornyn faces the most serious primary challenge of his long political career. Paxton, Texas' attorney general and a favorite among many MAGA grassroots conservatives, is positioning himself as the more combative and populist candidate in the race. President Trump has indicated that he will endorse a candidate soon but it's not exactly clear who that will be.

Cornyn was first elected to the Senate in 2002 and has long been viewed as a traditional conservative with deep ties in Washington. While that experience has helped him rise to leadership roles, it has also made him a target for critics who argue the party needs more outside voices and a fresh face.

Faith voters could play an important role in determining the outcome of the race. Evangelical Christians remain one of the most influential blocs in Texas Republican primaries, and support from well-known pastors can carry weight among grassroots conservatives.

Cornyn's campaign is clearly leaning into those relationships. The announcement notes that several members of the council have known the senator for years and can speak personally about his character and faith.

"America will only stay free if voices of faith stay engaged," the campaign said in the statement.