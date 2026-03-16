BREAKING: Trump's White House Chief of Staff Facing Cancer Battle

President Trump's White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

The 68-year-old longtime political consultant has served in the second Trump administration since January 2025.

President Trump shared the difficult news on Truth Social, saying she plans to quickly undergo treatment and keep working at the White House:

Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy! Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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