700 Federal Immigration Agents Leaving Minneapolis

The Trump administration announced they are sending home about one-fourth of the federal immigration agents in Minnesota.

Border Czar Tom Homan said 700 ICE and Border Patrol agents are immediately withdrawing from Minnesota, after state and local officials agreed to turn over arrested immigrants.

After federal agents shot and killed two people who were protesting and possibly interfering with ICE operations in Minneapolis, the president sent Homan to the city to meet with local authorities and calm the tensions.

The remaining federal footprint will be about 2,000 agents, which Homan said he's likely to draw down even further.

"That depends on people that want to intimidate and interfere and put hands on ICE officers," he said. "Tone down the rhetoric, stop violating the law, and impeding and interfering with us, and the drawdown will be quicker."

Homan also said all agents will now wear body cameras, first in Minneapolis, then nationwide.

"The president is supportive of this decision because we have nothing to hide," he said. "We want to be fully transparent in what we do."

Administration officials report Operation Metro Surge has taken 4,000 illegal immigrant criminals off the streets of Minneapolis. President Trump told NBC News host Tom Llamas the crackdown could change immigration enforcement procedures moving forward.

"I learned that maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch," he said. "But you still have to be tough. These are criminals. We're dealing with really hard criminals."

Meanwhile, Christians are taking to the streets of Minneapolis, where people are gathering. Apostle Joshua Giles, who leads Minneapolis' Kingdom Embassy Worship Center, described to CBN News the approach they're taking.

"For me as a leader on the ground, the one thing I'm learning to do is what Jesus would do in this situation is to show compassion," he said.

Giles said they're listening to concerns on all sides and seeking common ground.

"One of the best things we can do as the church is to pray, but then also to hear the perspective that others have and then to meet them at a point of commonality," he said. "That's what the church has been doing in Minneapolis. And really, for us, we think it's an opportunity for revival in the midst of all the chaos that's going on."

So while Christians are praying for peace on the streets of Minnesota, they're hoping the people there will also know the peace of Christ.

