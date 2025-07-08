Israeli hostage Alon Ohel with his mother, Idit Ohel, before he was kidnapped by Hamas. Photo credit: Courtesy.

'We Need Him to Come Home': Hostage Mom Reflects on Son's Multiple Talents, Brutal Treatment by Hamas

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – The families of 50 Hamas-held Israeli hostages in Gaza, both living and dead, have endured an unimaginable trial for more than 640 days now.

CBN News talked with one hostage mom, Idit Ohel, whose son was abducted by Hamas on October 7th, 2023. She tells us about her hopes for his release and what Alon, now 24, an accomplished musician who loves life, means to her.

To watch the interview, click on the video below.