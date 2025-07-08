alonohel_hdv.jpg
Israeli hostage Alon Ohel with his mother, Idit Ohel, before he was kidnapped by Hamas. Photo credit: Courtesy.

'We Need Him to Come Home': Hostage Mom Reflects on Son's Multiple Talents, Brutal Treatment by Hamas

Julie Stahl
07-08-2025

Share This article

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – The families of 50 Hamas-held Israeli hostages in Gaza, both living and dead, have endured an unimaginable trial for more than 640 days now.

CBN News talked with one hostage mom, Idit Ohel, whose son was abducted by Hamas on October 7th, 2023. She tells us about her hopes for his release and what Alon, now 24, an accomplished musician who loves life, means to her.

To watch the interview, click on the video below.

Share This article

About The Author

Julie Stahl
Julie
Stahl

Julie Stahl is a correspondent for CBN News in the Middle East. A Hebrew speaker, she has been covering news in Israel fulltime for more than 20 years. Julie’s life as a journalist has been intertwined with CBN – first as a graduate student in Journalism; then as a journalist with Middle East Television (METV) when it was owned by CBN from 1989-91; and now with the Middle East Bureau of CBN News in Jerusalem since 2009. As a correspondent for CBN News, Julie has covered Israel’s wars with Gaza, rocket attacks on Israeli communities, stories on the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and
More