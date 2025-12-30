Trump Meets with Netanyahu, Hints at New Iran Strike and 'Horrible' Consequences for Hamas

JERUSALEM, Israel – In what was described as a "historic day," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump for the sixth time since Trump took office in January. They talked about Iran and Hamas, and agreed that they're on the same page most of the time.

After their meeting in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the president indicated there was very little difference in where he and Netanyahu stand on issues and "where they want to go."

Netanyahu agreed. "I think we have a partnership, if I can quote you, 'second to none,'" he said. "I think it's allowed us to do enormous things. He's achieved remarkable things in the Middle East because we've worked together. We talk about our ideas. Sometimes we have different ideas, but we work it out. And most of the time we see eye to eye."



As reports continue to emerge about Iran rebuilding its missile arsenal, Trump suggested that another strike on Iran could be on the agenda.

"I hope they're not trying to build up again because if they are, we're going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup," the president said.

Before their meeting, Trump told reporters that he would back another Israeli strike against Iran if necessary, but he later added that he wouldn't say they are close to another war with Iran.

He remarked, "Iran may be behaving badly. It hasn't been confirmed, but if it's confirmed, look: they know the consequences. You know, consequences will be very powerful, maybe more powerful than the last time."

Closer to Israel, Hamas is long past its agreed-upon deadline to disarm in Gaza. President Trump said the consequences will be "horrible" if they don't give up their weapons.

"It'll be really, really bad for them. And I don't want that to happen. But they made an agreement that they were going to disarm. And you couldn't blame Israel," Trump noted.

Trump also met with the family of Ran Gvili, the last hostage, whose body is still being held in Gaza. The family traveled with Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, to Mar-a-Lago.

Before their meeting, the president created some confusion when asked if Israeli President Isaac Herzog would pardon Netanyahu, who has been on trial for years after being accused of using his position to swap favors with influential benefactors.

Trump said of a potential pardon by Herzog, "I think he will. How do you not? He's a wartime prime minister who's a hero. How do you not give a pardon? You know, I think it's a very hard thing not to do it. I spoke to the president and, I, it's on – I mean, he tells me it's on its way."



Herzog's office put out a statement shortly afterwards saying that the two presidents hadn't spoken since the pardon request was submitted, and that a few weeks ago, Herzog had spoken with a Trump representative.

A statement read in part, "During that conversation, an explanation was provided regarding the stage of the process in which the request currently stands, and that any decision on the matter will be made in accordance with the established procedures."

During lunch, Israel announced it would award President Trump the Israel Prize for his "tremendous contributions to Israel and the Jewish people." It's the first time the prize will be given to a non-Israeli since the award began in 1953.

Netanyahu explained, "This reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the spectrum. They appreciate what you've done to help Israel and to help our common battle against the terrorists and those who would destroy our civilization."