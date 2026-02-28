Slide 1 of 15 Previous Next People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo)

Trump to Iranian People: 'Your Hour of Freedom is at Hand'; US, Israel Launch Massive Strike

JERUSALEM, Israel – This time, the goal is regime change, as American and Israeli forces launched an attack on Iran on Saturday morning.

At about 8:15 a.m., Israel Time, air raid sirens blared across the country. Moments later, reports emerged of a massive, coordinated U.S.-Israeli preemptive strike against the Islamic Republic.

Explosions were reported across Tehran and at multiple military sites, as the White House released a recorded address from President Trump.

"The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests, he declared. "We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated. We're going to annihilate their Navy.”

Israeli officials confirm hundreds of strikes, including missile launchers in Western Iran, while U.S. forces targeted Iranian naval assets in the Persian Gulf.

Israel Defense Forces spokespersons indicate that the operation was months in the making, built around a major intelligence effort to identify what it called an "operational opportunity" when senior Iranian officials were convened.

Officials also confirmed that the strike was deliberately launched in the morning, not under the cover of darkness.

In a video message delivered in Hebrew, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the goal was to remove what he called an "existential threat" posed by the Islamic Republic, and to create conditions for Iranians to "change their destiny."

President Trump echoed Netanyahu's message.

He concluded, “Finally, to the great proud people of Iran. I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations.”

In response, Iran fired multiple barrages toward Israel. Authorities report that at least one man was lightly injured.

Across Iran, state media confirmed multiple strike sites, including military facilities and command structures.

International airlines have cancelled or diverted flights throughout the Middle East.

Reports also indicate that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been moved to a secure location.

In Washington, Trump issued a direct warning to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), urging them to lay down their weapons or face certain destruction.

He also called on Divine protection for U.S. forces.

The president closed his address with a final appeal to the Iranian people.

“So, let's see how you respond," he exhorted. "America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny, and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach.”