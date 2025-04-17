Report: Trump Stopped Israel from Iran Attack; Iraqi Christians Await White House Help to Stop Persecution

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iraqi Christians are waiting to see if President Trump will step in on their behalf, while a New York Times article suggests the president pulled Israel back from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities.

Religious freedom activist Nadine Maenza sent an urgent letter to the Trump administration, asking it to step in to save Iraqi Christians in the Nineveh Plains from Iranian-backed persecution happening now.

Trump spiritual advisor Paula White Cain explained the White House Faith Office acts quickly in such cases.

"To push back, to make sure that people are protected, not killed, not persecuted," Cain said. "And then it perhaps, depending on the situation, goes to the highest level, and our president makes that final decision – with all the briefings, with all the information – and takes that action. And I've never not seen him take action where action is needed."

She says a bedrock commitment of the White House is protecting religious rights.

"When people are persecuted for them, killed for them, when their families are destroyed, when their lives are destroyed, as a nation we have to stand up as that beacon of light in saying 'one religious liberty wrong to one person is a religious liberty wrong everywhere.' We cannot tolerate it. We will not tolerate it – because that is everyone's right: to worship God."

The New York Times reports President Trump refused to back an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities that could have come as soon as next month. At the White House, he told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that instead, he wanted to try to reach a deal in which Iran would voluntarily abandon its race to develop nuclear weapons.

Trump stated that the U.S. itself will act militarily against Iran's nuclear facilities if a deal can't be reached soon.

Yet, possessing highly enriched uranium is key to developing nuclear bombs, and Iran's top negotiator, Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, insists his country won't stop enriching. The regime refuses even to discuss it with the U.S.

"The core issue of enrichment itself is not negotiable," he declared.

If Iran won't budge on that key issue, it appears that the White House has little choice but to turn to the military option.

In Pennsylvania, it was revealed that a major reason an alleged arsonist firebombed Governor Josh Shapiro's residence this past weekend is the Palestinian issue and the war in Gaza.

During a 9-1-1 call made by suspect Cody Blamer after the Saturday attack on the mansion, Balmer said of Governor Shapiro, that Balmer "Will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people."

In an apparent reference to the Gaza war, he said Shapiro, who is Jewish, needs to "Stop having my friends killed."

While Israel is facing war and terrorism on seven fronts, many pilgrims are coming to celebrate Holy Week. Still, overall tourism in Israel is hurting, with most of those entering the Jewish state coming on solidarity missions, visiting family members, or as students.

Albert Veksler of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast told CBN News, "We need people to come back to Israel and visit these holy places and pray here because prayer for the peace of Jerusalem is pray for the peace of the whole world."

Veksler contends that the visits are about more than just tourism. "Moreover," he said, "God's word is very clear: 'Those who love Jerusalem will prosper.'"

Three members of Congress have introduced a bill forbidding the federal government to contract with businesses or groups that boycott Israel as part of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, better known as BDS.

Sponsoring Representative Claudia Tenney (R-New York) noted, "The BDS Movement promotes and normalizes antisemitism by singling out the world's only Jewish state and targeting Israel's economy."

Co-sponsor, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) added, "The BDS Movement is antisemitism, plain and simple."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) emphasized that "Americans have made it overwhelmingly clear they do not want to fund antisemitism. America stands with our great ally, Israel, in every way, including in how our federal dollars are spent."