Pentagon Moves Carrier Strike Group Toward Middle East as Iran Death Reports 'Incredibly Dire'

JERUSALEM, Israel – The conflict between the Iranian regime and millions of protesters, now in its nineteenth day, stands at a pivotal moment. Almost everyone agrees that a change in government would dramatically affect the future of the Middle East.

President Trump revealed to reporters on Wednesday that he's been told the killings have stopped.

The president declared, "We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There was supposed to be a lot of executions today, and that the executions won't take place. And we're going to find out."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Fox News that there are no plans for executions and that there have been no protests for several days. That is not what others are hearing.

Iranian-born activist Goldie Ghamari tells CBN News that the number of deaths is staggering.

"But there are some Iranians who have been able to get ahold of a friend or family inside. And what they are saying is that the situation is incredibly dire. The amount of casualties is higher than what's even being reported in the media."

Ghamari added, "So it really is now or never, because what Iranians are saying is that if we do not overthrow the regime, then every single person who has been slaughtered these last two days, it will all have been in vain."

Ghamari maintains that the regime is waging war on its people to survive.

"It's war. It's war out there," she said. "Iranians are unarmed, and the Islamic regime, the Islamic dictatorship, they've now brought in their proxy forces, like Hamas and Hezbollah and the Houthis. All that was funded by the Islamic Republic. So those same terrorist groups are murdering Iranians as well."

Iranian rapper Meraj Tehrani managed to escape Iran. In tears, he described what he saw and pleaded for help.

“They’re killing everyone. They’re killing people, kids. Only foreign help matters," he said, and added, "I saw hell. I saw hell in Iran these past days/ Only foreign help matters. They’re drowning in blood. They’re shooting directly at chests, killing mercilessly.”

Trump has told his national security team that he would want any U.S. military action in Iran to deliver a swift and decisive blow to the regime and not spark a sustained war that dragged on for weeks or months, according to a U.S. official, two others familiar with the discussions, and a person close to the White House.

One doctor examining the wounds of Iranian victims believes the wounds were inflicted by snipers at a high elevation.

The Internet blackout is now in its seventh day, and some reports indicate that the regime may introduce its own domestic Internet. However, some videos on social media, such as Instagram show crowds shouting, "Death to the dictator."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Throughout the region, preparations are underway for a potential confrontation between the U.S. and Iran. Some U.S. personnel have been told to leave the U.S. military base in Qatar.

A U.S. carrier strike group is on its way to the Middle East, and here in Israel, the country is preparing for a possible retaliation for the U.S. attacks.

If the regime does fall, Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who many see as a transitional leader, said Iran would be a friend to the free world.

He stated, "In security and foreign policy, Iran’s nuclear military program will end. Support for terrorist groups will cease immediately. A free Iran will work with regional and global partners to confront terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and extremist Islamism.

Pahlavi continued, "In diplomacy, relations with the United States will be normalized, and our friendship with America and her people will be restored. The State of Israel will be recognized immediately. We will pursue the expansion of the Abraham Accords into the Cyrus Accords, bringing together a free Iran, Israel, and the Arab world."

In the meantime, the White House announced the launch of Phase Two of the Gaza peace plan. It would establish a temporary technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, begin full disarmament of all unauthorized groups, and commence with reconstruction.