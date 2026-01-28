Netanyahu Says Palestinian State 'Will Not Happen', Tells Israelis Hamas Will be Disarmed, Warns Iran

JERUSALEM, Israel – One day after the last hostage's body was returned to Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out what he sees as the future for Gaza and warned Iran once more against attacking Israel.

In an address to the nation, followed by a press conference, Netanyahu detailed what he considers to be Israel's victories and how he plans to respond to the challenges ahead.

He stated, "Absolute victory rests on three things: the return of all our hostages, the dismantling of Hamas's weapons, and the demilitarization of Gaza. Only in this way will we ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel."

After the return of police officer Ran Gvili's remains on Monday, Netanyahu said the focus will shift to two remaining missions: disarming Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza. He cautioned that those goals can be achieved the easy way or the difficult way..

"I hear even now the statements that we will allow the reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarization," the prime minister noted.

He added, "That will not happen. I hear that we will bring Turkish soldiers and Qatari soldiers into Gaza. That will also not happen. I hear that I will allow the establishment of a Palestinian state in Gaza. That has not happened, and it will not happen."

He reminded Israelis that he had stopped the establishment of a Palestinian state in the past and will do it again in the future.

"Today and tomorrow, we will not allow it. Israel will maintain security control over the entire area, from the Jordan to the (Mediterranan) sea, and that is also true regarding the Gaza Strip," he said.

Netanyahu claimed that Israel achieved great success in striking Iran and its proxies.

"Now, it is true," he admitted, "The Iranian axis is trying to recover, but we will not allow it to do so. If Iran makes the grave mistake and attacks Israel, we will respond with a force that Iran has yet to see."

Israel closed one circle, he said, and will close another.

"From here we continue forward with strength, determination, and faith, continuing forward to ensure, with G-d's help, the future and security of the State of Israel for generations to come," he exhorted.

The region is watching to see if President Trump takes military action against Iran after its brutal suppression of protests. In a speech last night, the president noted that 'an armada' is headed in Iran's direction and he hopes its leaders will make a deal.

The U.S. announced its military forces will carry out a multi-day air exercise in the region, allowing airmen to prove "they can disperse, operate, and generate combat sorties under demanding conditions, safely, precisely, and alongside our partners,” according to Lt. Gen. Derek France, an air component commder with the U.S. Central Command.