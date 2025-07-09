Netanyahu on Capitol Hill: Israel 'Must Finish the Job in Gaza'; US Group Serves 65 Million Meals

JERUSALEM, Israel – In Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing a series of high-level meetings with U.S. officials, including a second closed-door session with President Trump on Wednesday night. The discussions center on Gaza, Iran, and the potential for a breakthrough ceasefire.

The ongoing talks come as ceasefire negotiations in Doha gain momentum and pressure mounts to secure a deal by the end of the week that includes the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

While on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Netanyahu emphasized the strategic importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance and reiterated Israel's objectives in Gaza.

"We have still to finish the job in Gaza, release all our hostages, eliminate and destroy Hamas' military and governance capabilities because Gaza must have a different future, for our sake, for everyone's sake," Netanyahu declared.

He also pointed to recent joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iranian targets, calling them a turning point for the region.

"First comes strength, then comes peace. When Israel and the U.S. act together, it changes the entire region," he observed.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) continues its large-scale effort to feed civilians inside the war zone. The group was launched in February to counter widespread food shortages after Hamas hijacked and resold international aid to finance its war effort. Other effort assistance plans, such as the U.S.-backed floating pier, largely failed.

The GHF, largely funded by the U.S. and backed by Israel, is operating despite opposition from the United Nations, which has made allegations that the Israel Defense Forces have killed civilians seeking aid.

An IDF investigation found that one civilian was accidentally killed while troops were trying to control a chaotic crowd. The crowds are frequently infiltrated by Hamas operatives. Over the weekend, terrorists threw grenades at a food distribution center, injuring two American aid workers.

Despite the dangers, GHF has successfully distributed more than 65 million meals to Gaza civilians so far.