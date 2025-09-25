Netanyahu Begins Journey to US, Pledges to Speak 'Truth' to UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, at Ben-Gurion International Airport before departing on a diplomatic visit to the U.S., Sept. 25, 2025. Photo credit: Avi Ohayon, GPO.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left for New York on Wednesday night for a Friday address at the U.N. General Assembly. It comes as the Houthis in Yemen hit the Israeli resort town of Eilat with another drone, causing nearly two dozen injuries.

The drone, videotaped from multiple angles and posted on social media, left at least 22 people wounded, two seriously.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned the terrorists after the drone attack, saying, "The Houthi terrorists refuse to learn from Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza, and will learn the hard way. Whoever harms Israel will be harmed sevenfold."

For months, the Houthis have fired drones, ballistic missiles, cluster bombs, and UAVs at Israel. Most are shot down, but some have managed to evade Israeli defense systems.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu delivered a message to the Israeli people and denounced those calling for a Palestinian state.

Referring to his trip to the U.S., he declared, "At the UN General Assembly, I will speak our truth – the citizens of Israel, the truth of the IDF soldiers, of our country. I will denounce those leaders who, instead of denouncing the murderers, rapists, and child burners, want to give them a state in the heart of the Land of Israel. This will not happen.

Netanyahu continued, "In Washington, I will meet for the fourth time (this year) with President Trump, and discuss with him the great opportunities that our victories have brought, and also our need to complete the goals of the war: to return all our hostages, to defeat Hamas, and to expand the circle of peace that is open to us following the historic victory in 'Am Kalavi' and other victories that we have achieved.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed to CBS News that the Palestinian state declarations by France, the U.K., Canada, and others, stopped the Gaza ceasefire-hostage negotiations.

“The impact it has had – it actually derailed talks that were going on and made it harder to get Hamas to enter into concessions that might have brought this to an end. And look: we think there’s a window of opportunity right now to pursue it.”

After President Trump's U.N. speech on Tuesday, he met with a number of Arab and Muslim leaders and presented a 21-point comprehensive plan to end the war in Gaza. It calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a role for Arab and Muslim countries in the region to administer Gaza during a postwar transition period.

U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday that he expects a breakthrough.

Reportedly, Trump also said he would stop Israel from declaring sovereignty over the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria. This would disappoint Israelis such as Oren Seliga of Israel's Yesha Council, a group representing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

He told CBN News the council sees declaring sovereignty as a way to stop a Palestinian state.

“We have to basically end that dream and end that fantasy," Seliga insisted. "The way to do that is to make it clear that we are here and we are here to stay. We do that by declaring sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. That, A, resolves the issue of citizens living in Judea and Samaria getting the same rights, etc., and services as the rest of the country. But it also puts an end to the dream of a second Palestinian state.”

Now, the attention in New York will focus on Netanyahu's address on Friday and a planned meeting between Trump and Netanyahu at the White House.