Maximum Pressure on Iran as US Military Positions for Strikes, Trump Talks with Regime Leaders

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Middle East is on edge as tensions intensify, even as President Trump says he's planning to talk with Tehran. As warships move into position and Iranian leaders issue fresh warnings, concern is growing over what comes next.

Another U.S. Navy destroyer, the USS Delbert D. Black, is now operating in Middle East waters, bringing the total number of American destroyers in the area to six, along with an aircraft carrier and additional combat ships. The buildup comes as Iran reportedly received a new shipment of 1,000 drones and is preparing for the possibility of direct confrontation.

The Iranian military leaders are openly threatening U.S. forces, warning that any American strike would be met without delay.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) army spokesman said on state television, "A decisive response will be delivered instantly," adding that U.S. bases and aircraft carriers are "within the range of our medium-range missiles."

At the same time, President Trump announced that he has had conversations with Iran and is planning more. The president also pointed to the growing U.S. military presence, noting that the U.S. has "a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now." He added that it would be great if they were not used.

In Jerusalem, Israeli leaders are preparing for the possibility of another conflict with Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a high-level security consultation related to what officials described as a classified topic.

Reports indicate that the briefing focused on the possibility of a U.S. strike, along with concerns that Israel could face significant retaliation.

Israeli Mossad Chief David Barnea is in Washington meeting with top U.S. officials amid conflicting signals over U.S. readiness to act.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth insists the U.S. military is fully prepared to carry out President Trump's decision. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Hegseth warned Iran against pursuing nuclear weapons.

"They should not pursue nuclear capabilities," he cautioned. "We will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department.”

Hegseth explained that the administration is focused on restoring U.S. military deterrence and making clear that America's warnings should be taken seriously.

“And when President Trump said, 'We're not getting a nuclear Iran, you won't have a nuclear bomb,' he meant it. And we sent those B-2s halfway around the world, and they never noticed," Hegseth observed.

Adding to the pressure on Tehran, the European Union has designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, citing its violent crackdown on protesters.

E.U. High Representative Kaja Kallas declared, "In Iran, an horrific crackdown on protesters has come at a heavy human cost. The EU already has sweeping sanctions in place, and today ministers agreed to designate (the) Iran Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization.”

The designation gives E.U. governments the authority to use their strongest counterterrorism measures, far beyond standard sanctions.

Meanwhile, the IRGC is signaling defiance, announcing plans to conduct live-fire naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which much of the world's oil supply passes.