Israel Pressed to Feed Gazans While Finishing Hamas; France Pushes for Palestinian State

JERUSALEM, Israel – Starkly different scenes from the war in Gaza as humanitarian aid drops begin. It comes as France calls on the United Nations to push Israel into a two-state solution.

Explosions rocked Gaza Monday night, while humanitarian aid drops resumed Tuesday morning...two opposing scenes as Israel tries to simultaneously defeat Hamas and help rescue Gaza's citizens from hunger.

Israel is now working ten hours a day to improve the flow of aid, and President Trump announced he's seen images of hungry children and is strategizing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over ways to feed them.

“We’re going to set up food centers and we're going to do it in conjunction with some very good people and we're going to supply funds, and we just took in trillions of dollars," Trump stated in the U.K. He added, "We got a lot of money and we're going to spend a little money on some food. And other nations are joining us.”

Netanyahu calls accusations of deliberate starvation "a bold-faced lie." He insists images of hungry Palestinians are Hamas propaganda.

“There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza," Netanyahu declared. "We enabled humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the war; otherwise, there would be no Gazans."

Seeming to back that claim, recent footage from al-Sahaba Market in Gaza City, packed with food. Also, reports that a photo of an emaciated child, held up by news outlets as the face of starvation in Gaza, was actually a child with a genetic disorder who was evacuated from Gaza in June.

Avi Abelow, host of Pulse of Israel, told CBN News, “Israel is dealing with an immoral and an evil enemy – a genocidal enemy (that) massacred, mass raped our citizens – and an immoral, morally confused West that's making us feed our enemy, even though it's known that Hamas itself takes the aid and sells it at exorbitant prices to its own people.”

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

At the United Nations on Monday, France urged the European Union to push Israel toward a two-state solution, triggering protests by Jewish groups in France. The U.S. State Department called the meeting a "staged" conference.

Yonathan Arfi, from the Council of Jewish Organizations of France, noted, "We understand the goal, which is to try to help peace, but we consider that it is counterproductive because at the end, this decision, this recognition of the Palestinian state, will be considered by Hamas as its own victory."

President Trump declared, "We are coming up with various plans, it's a very difficult situation. If they didn’t have the hostages, things would go very quickly."