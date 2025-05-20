Iran's Leader Says U.S. Nuclear Talks Unlikely to 'Lead to Any Outcome,' IDF Expands Operations in Gaza

Iran's supreme leader says the United States' demand to stop enriching uranium is a deal breaker.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran won't stop enriching uranium, and that's a red line for the U.S. and could end the negotiations.

Khamenei also called for the destruction of Israel over the weekend, calling it a "lethal, dangerous, cancerous tumor" that "should be eradicated and definitely will be."

This comes as the IDF continues expanded military operations in Gaza in its war against Hamas through another major offensive called Operation Gideon's Chariots.

Thousands evacuated Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip after the Israeli military issued a warning urging residents to leave the area.

Israel is also allowing humanitarian aid into the area, but the United Nations claims it's not enough.

The U.N. humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, called it a "welcome development" but described the aid as a "drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed."

Meanwhile, the British government has suspended free trade talks with Israel and has sanctioned a number of individuals and groups in the West Bank who it said had been linked with acts of violence against Palestinians, The Times of Israel reports.

“The world is judging,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said. “History will judge them. Blocking aid. Expanding the war. Dismissing the concerns of your friends and partners. This is indefensible. And it must stop.”

This comes after the United Kingdom, France, and Canada followed and threatened with possible sanctions over the issue. In a strongly worded joint statement, they criticized the aid as "wholly inadequate" and threatened "concrete actions" against Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the joint statement and called it "a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7."

