Iran Protests Spread to 21 Provinces Amid Reports of IRGC Chemical, Biological Weapons Production

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iranian protests over the flailing economy are spreading as Iran is reportedly developing chemical and biological missile warheads.

Violent protests throughout Iran forced a government shutdown in 21 provinces as unrest spread over skyrocketing prices and economic collapse.

Businesses, universities, and government offices closed in response to the regime's shutdown.

The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) showed footage online showing violent confrontations between security forces and protesters. in various provinces. Shouts of "Death to the dictator" and "Death to Khamenei" rang out, as at least seven people were killed.

The protests are the largest in Iran since 2022, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody, detained over not wearing her hijab correctly.

Israeli-Iranian actress and commentator Sarah Fakheri claims these protests are different from those in the past.

She stated, "Like, if the past protests were just 'Death to the dictator' or 'Get this regime down' without any definition of who is going to rule Iran after this one has a leader. They call for (Crown Prince Reza) Pahlavi back."

Fakheri added that Iran has gone from being an "amazing country" with abilities and natural resources to a state where people don't have money for bread. She contends that Iranians have been crying out for help for a long time.

She noted, "I've been receiving messages all the time from Iranians who are asking (for) Israel's support to eliminate this regime. Do I think that it should be someone else's job? No. Do I think that we can support and be the voice of support to those people? Yes."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian blamed the current economic crisis on an ongoing war with Iran's enemies.

"We are engaged in a full-scale war," he said. "Right now, the enemy has placed most of its hopes on knocking us down through economic pressure. You cannot conquer a nation with bombs, fighter jets, or missiles. To defeat us, they would have to come and face us on the ground."

The protests come amid reports that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is developing chemical and biological warheads for its ballistic missiles.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of a second strike on Iran this year in a meeting with President Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Trump's response was positive.

"I hope they're not trying to build up again because if they are, we're going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup," Trump declared.

Netanyahu returned to Israel on Friday after spending several days in Florida, including as a guest at the president's and his wife, Melania's, New Year's Eve celebration.