Hegseth: Iran Regime is 'Toast': Israel, US Broaden Strikes as Kurds Reportedly Launch Iran Offensive

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel – Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport has officially reopened this morning for limited flights. However, those in Jerusalem once again woke up to the sound of air raid sirens, warning them of an incoming Iranian missile. Still, military experts believe the Iranian missile supplies are dwindling as U.S. and Israeli forces display relentless and deadly firepower.

In an escalating assault from air and sea, U.S. and Israeli forces continue to strike military facilities in Iran, regime and Hezbollah bases in Tehran and now, Beirut, and Iranian warships in the Indian Ocean.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters on Wednesday, "The Iranian Navy is no more. Built for 1996, destroyed in 2026. The Iranian Navy rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf. An American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War two."

Twenty Iranian Navy vessels were destroyed in all. Hegseth revealed that the Iranian leader behind a Trump assassination plot was also eliminated as plans to strike progressively deeper into Iranian territory continue.

The War Secretary also warned that any attempt to hunker down to try to deplete American munitions supplies will fail.

"Iran cannot outlast us," Hegseth insisted. "We're going to ensure, through violence of action and our offensive capabilities and our defensive capabilities, as I said, that we set the tone and the tempo of this fight."

Iran has kept up its haphazard air strikes. Video shows where one missile landed near the Syrian Airport, and NATO defenses shot down an Iranian missile invading Turkey's airspace.

Israeli Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi told CBN News, Both Israel and the U.S. are hitting, around the clock, ballistic launchers and their missiles, degrading systematically the ability of Iran to shoot missiles and drones. So far, Iran shot 500 ballistic missiles at different countries and 2000 drones. But every day, they shoot less and less."

Missiles simultaneously fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah "did hit" central Israel on Wednesday. Two injuries were reported. Since the war started, ten Israeli civilians have been killed by Iranian missile strikes. Nine died in Beit Shemesh, just outside Jerusalem, when several homes and a synagogue were hit.

What we saw was heartbreaking: what was once a synagogue is now ruins – burnt prayer books, a shawl, a kippa. Thirty people entered a bomb shelter below the synagogue when the missile struck. Three of them died, all civilians. That's why the rabbi we spoke with contends that Iran isn't a country, but a terrorist state.

In Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei's son is the favorite to succeed his father, who was killed in airstrikes.

The Israel Defense Forces promise to eliminate whoever is chosen as the next Supreme Leader. Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post reports that hundreds of Kurdish fighters are now launching a ground offensive in Iran.

General Avivi maintains that, overall, Iran's war strategy is clearly backfiring.

He noted, "The Iranian strategy is to create chaos, try to create pressure on the U.S. by rising prices of oil, and trying to short these countries in order for them to pressure the US to stop. It's doing exactly the opposite. More and more countries are joining the US and Israel in a coalition that is being formed and growing."

Hegseth believes the end result for Iran will be decisive. "They are toast, and they know it," he said.