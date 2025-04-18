In First Public Act as Ambassador, Huckabee Visits Western Wall, Prays for Israel, Hostages' Release

The US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee holds a note given to him from US President Donald Trump to be placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

JERUSALEM, Israel – On the last weekend of the Passover holiday in Israel, also Good Friday for Christians, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee traveled to the Western Wall to place a note in the Wall from President Donald Trump.

Just a week after the U.S. Senate confirmed him as ambassador, he arrived in Israel, and the Wall visit was his first public appearance since he was sworn in.

The former Arkansas governor was accompanied by Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz. He said the president personally handed him the message that it is Trump's prayer that all of the hostages be released immediately.

“My first act as ambassador was to take his prayer – praying for the peace of Jerusalem – and to bring it to the Wall, and to pray that there would in fact be peace in the land,” Huckabee stated.

He added, “I also come with a prayer that all of the hostages will come home now, and that we will bring them home, and that is the prayer of the president as well.”

CBN News covered the visit live, and we had an opportunity to speak with him in the video below.

