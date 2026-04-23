The Democrat Party's Israel Problem Just Exploded 

A political shift inside the halls of Congress is becoming harder to ignore—and for Israel, it's not good news.

Democrats are increasingly moving in the opposite direction when it comes to support for the Jewish state, signaling what many see as a full-scale reversal within the party.

California Congressman Ro Khanna summed up the current sentiment bluntly: "We're a party that believes in two states in peace," Khanna told ABC News. "But let me tell you what we're not for. We're not for aid to Israel. They've got a $45 billion defense budget. Why are we giving them money?"

The tone on social media is even sharper. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted the following: "I will not support Congress sending more taxpayer dollars and military aid to a government that consistently ignores international law and U.S. Law."



Then came what many are calling a seismic shift. In a recent Senate vote to limit weapons sales to Israel, a striking 40 Democrats voted in favor. That number didn't come out of nowhere—it's been building year after year.

In 2024, 19 Democrats supported limiting arms to Israel. In 2025, that number climbed to 24. Now, in 2026, it has surged to 40. That's all but seven Democrats in the Senate. Notably, the group includes Jewish senators who have long identified as pro-Israel—names like Adam Schiff, Elissa Slotkin, Ron Wyden, and Jon Ossoff.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has emerged as a rare voice within his party pushing back against the trend. "Why aren't you criticizing Iran? Why aren't you criticizing Hamas or Hezbollah or these other kinds of forces?" Fetterman asked on CNN. "If you have to pick a side here, criticize that. So that's where we're at as a Democratic Party. And you're going to vote against the kinds of critical aid that Israel requires to need to beat back and destroy organizations like Hezbollah."

He continued, making his position unmistakably clear. "If you have to pick a side in a war, and clearly we have a side, then I'm proud to stand on the side of Israel and America."

But polling suggests Fetterman is increasingly in the minority within his own party. A new survey shows that 80% of Democratic voters now hold an unfavorable view of Israel—a dramatic 27-point increase from just four years ago. When asked where their sympathies lie, 67% of Democrats said they align more with the Palestinians, while just 17% said they support Israel.

Taken together—the rhetoric, the votes, and the polling—the direction is clear: the Democratic Party is undergoing a significant transformation on Israel, one that could have major political and geopolitical implications in the years ahead.

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