Countdown to War? Trump Hints 'You're Going to Find Out in the Next 10 Days'

JERUSALEM, Israel – War and peace hang in the balance. President Trump continues to consider military action against Iran, while at the same time, pledging billions of dollars to rebuild Gaza and pursue a path toward peace.

As the Middle East faces another critical moment, Israel and U.S. forces are preparing for what may come next.

While military officials say they're prepared to strike Iran as early as Saturday, the president is weighing his options.

"So now, we may have to take it a step further, or we may not. But you're going to be finding out in the next, probably, ten days," Trump hinted.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump is considering an initial strike to force Iran to meet nuclear demands.

The limited strike options include nuclear and ballistic missile facilities and Iranian political and military leaders, in an effort to overthrow the government.

The Journal also reports that the negotiation gap is widening. Iran is refusing to limit its ballistic missile program and has said that no country can deprive it of its right to nuclear enrichment.

"Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we’re doing," Trump declared. "If they join us, that’ll be great. If they don’t join us, that’ll be great, too, but it will be a very different path."

If that path results in full-scale war, Central Command says it could wipe out Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) within hours.

Meanwhile, the European Union has formally added the IRGC to its terrorist list as Iran warned, in a letter to the United Nations, that if attacked, all hostile bases and assets in the region would be considered legitimate targets.

The USS Gerald R. Ford is equipped to counter Iranian strikes. The aircraft carrier is expected to be positioned off Israel's coast to protect Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned, "We are prepared for any scenario. And one thing is certain: if the ayatollahs make a mistake and attack us, they will face a response they can't even imagine."

Amid the war plans, the Board of Peace to decide Gaza's future met for the first time in Washington.

Trump pledged $17 billion towards the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The board's plan also includes more than 30,000 international soldiers and police officers to replace Israeli soldiers in Gaza. Israel reiterated that there will be no troops withdrawing without Hamas being forced to disarm.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar noted, "That includes: all its weapons, its terror infrastructure, underground tunnels, and weapons production facilities must all be dismantled. There must be a fundamental de-radicalization process. The infrastructure that indoctrinates Palestinian children to hate and kill Jews, in educational and religious institutes, should no longer exist."