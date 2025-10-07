Battered, Yet Strong: With Christian, US Support, Israelis Mark 2 Years Since October 7th Atrocities

JERUSALEM, Israel – Two years after the October 7th, 2023, attacks by Hamas, Israel still lives with the pain and the questions about what comes next. As the Sukkot holiday begins, many are reflecting on how that day changed the nation, and why Christians say their support matters more now than ever.

Negotiating teams for Israel and Hamas are meeting in Cairo to secure the release of the hostages and the end of the war that began with the terror group's invasion during the Simchat Torah holiday on October 7, 2023.

That morning, terrorists broke through barriers separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing families, kidnapping civilians, and shocking the world. It became modern Israel's worst day, followed by a war with widespread impact.

Simcha Rothman, a Knesset member (National Religious Party), told CBN News, “In Israel, we know almost everyone has a family relative (who) either was in the event or injured or kidnapped or wounded or murdered.”

Former Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum recalled, "We went through the most traumatic, traumatic moments in our modern history. Nobody ever thought that something like that could happen in Israel, in our sovereign territory. It unleashed, also, the hatred and the antisemitism that was boiling up in the world. And so we've seen the worst of humanity in every single way. But at the same time, we've seen the best of humanity.”

Through it all, leaders praised the role of American and evangelical support for Israel in its darkest hour.

“We've seen our friends in the United States and around the world, our evangelical brothers and sisters, standing strong," Hassan-Nahoum observed, and added, "Thank God, that thanks to that support, the government of the United States of America stands strongly with Israel because (of) our allies in the evangelical community."

In the past 24 months, Israel has defeated or degraded multiple enemies.

Retired Israeli General Amir Avivi from Israel's Defense and Security Forum (IDSF) told us, "I think that we are moving steadily towards a huge victory on all fronts. We defeated Hezbollah, Syria, Iran, and we are now on the verge of a big victory also in Gaza.”

Avivi notes that Israel's 12-day war against Iran defied logic.

He said, “Look: fighting 2000 kilometers from here without losing even one plane? It cannot be explained but (as) a miracle.

Avivi continued, "You know, it's amazing. It's not logical to have such a big fight against such a big country, so advanced technologically with so much air defense, you know, and to manage to do it without losing, thank God you know, even one soldier and one airplane.”

Despite the victories, Israel, the Jewish people, and the world have witnessed an unprecedented rise of antisemitism that has shaken support for Israel, even reaching into the Church.

Bishop Robert Stearns, founder of Eagles' Wings Ministries, remarked, "I see it all around the world. This year alone, I'm in Nigeria, Indonesia, South Korea, and Germany. The United Kingdom. All over the world, pastors, denominations, ministries are wrestling with this question."

Stearns added, "And so, I think that the choice has never been clearer. I think of Elijah on Mount Carmel. If Baal is God, serve him. But if the Lord is God, serve Him. The global church has to decide: do you serve the God of Israel? Do you serve the God of the Bible or not? But individual believers are feeling in their heart, as never before, I must take a stand on behalf of the Jewish people and the land of Israel.”

At this point, the question remains: what might be ahead for Israel?

“Our sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and our reality in the Negev and the Galilee – we need to settle these areas," General Avivi contended. "We have to focus inside on one hand, but also look at the Jewish world and understand that we have to defend Jews everywhere in the world and really facilitate their ability to come and live in Israel.”

To mark the October 7th anniversary, more than 600 Christians from over 50 nations joined residents this week here in Israel to honor the dead, pray for the living, and build for the future.