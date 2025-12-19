Australian Police Thwart Terror Plot After Bondi Attack; U.S. Sanctions ICC Over Netanyahu, Gallant

Australian authorities say they moved quickly to prevent another possible violent attack as the country continues to process last weekend’s deadly terror assault in Sydney.

Australian police arrested seven men Thursday after receiving intelligence that a violent act may have been planned. Authorities say special tactics officers conducted two high-risk vehicle stops in the Liverpool area of Sydney, involving two Victorian-registered vehicles.

Mal Lanyon, Sydney Police Commissioner said, “About 4 p.m. yesterday following information from our law enforcement partners the New South Wales Police Force Tactical Operations Unit conducted two high-risk vehicle stops on two Victorian registered cars in the Liverpool area. Seven males from those vehicles were taken into custody.”

Investigators from the New South Wales Terrorism Investigation Squad are now examining the case and working alongside state and federal partners. The commissioner added, “Whilst the specific threat posed by the males is unknown, I can say that the potential of a violent offence being committed was such that we were not prepared to tolerate the risk and interdicted accordingly.”

The arrests come just days after a terror attack at a Hanukkah festival at Bondi Beach that left fifteen people dead.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a national response after the attack, including plans to honor the victims and support the Jewish community.

Albanese said, “Today, I confirm that the federal and New South Wales governments have declared Sunday 21st of December a day of reflection to honour the victims of the horrific terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, and to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.”

In Washington, the United States announced new sanctions related to the International Criminal Court. Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the administration’s response to the ICC’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Rubio said, “Today, I am designating two International Criminal Court (ICC) judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, pursuant to Executive Order 14203.”

He added, “These individuals have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel's consent.”

The sanctions include freezing U.S. assets and barring entry into the United States. The ICC responded by calling the move a “flagrant attack” on the court’s independence.

President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying he expects to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida over the holiday, signaling continued support despite the ICC ruling but the visit is not confirmed.

Trump said, “Yeah, he would like to see me. We haven't set it up formally, but he'd like to see me. We've had great success. Peace in the Middle East, aside from everything else. We now have peace in the Middle East. Yeah, he'll probably come to see me in Florida.”

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces carried out new military strikes along the border with Lebanon, targeting a Hezbollah weapons depot and training camp in southern Lebanon.

The military said, “As part of the training and education at the camp, the organization's terrorists underwent shooting drills and additional training in the use of various types of weapons, in order to plan and execute terrorist plots against IDF forces and citizens of the State of Israel.”

According to the IDF, the terror infrastructure struck had been recently used by Hezbollah, in direct violation of the ceasefire. The military also says a follow-up strike later targeted a Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon.