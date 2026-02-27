Amid Iran War Talk, Indian PM Tells Knesset 'India Stands with Israel'; US Embassy Begins Evacuating

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – Mixed signals are emerging as the U.S. negotiations with Iran continue. Even while the United States builds up its military presence in the Middle East, Israel is strengthening key international alliances.

The threat of war with Iran still looms, despite another round of peace negotiations in Geneva this week. While both Washington and Tehran signaled a willingness to keep talking, they reached no agreement.

Officials on both sides agreed to continue discussions next week, with mediators describing the talks as constructive. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed they were advancing toward a possible resolution.

"I can say that we made good progress after several hours of intensive negotiation. We have started serious discussions about elements of a deal, both in the field of nuclear issues and the removal of sanctions," Araghchi said.

Yet, conflicting reports suggest the sides remain far apart. U.S. Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner demanded that Tehran dismantle all nuclear sites and turn over enriched uranium.

In Washington, U.S. military leaders briefed President Trump on potential strike options as the U.S. continues to assemble a massive force of military hardware in the region.

As the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is approaching the coast of Haifa, Politico reports that some senior U.S. advisors are urging the president to allow Israel to strike first. One person familiar with the discussions said, "There's thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone, and the Iranians retaliate."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest Updates and Alerts.***

As questions mount over whether diplomacy can succeed, the focus in Washington appears to be shifting from if to when and how a potential strike could occur, including the possibility that Israel could take the first blow.

Here in Israel, the U.S. Embassy has now authorized the departure of non-essential personnel because of security risks.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee emailed staff at the embassy saying, "Focus on getting a seat to any place from which you can then continue travel to DC ... but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of country."

"There is no need to panic," he said. "But for those desiring to leave, it's important to make plans to depart sooner rather than later."

Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a historic address to the Knesset, strongly reaffirming India's support for Israel.

He declared, "India stands with Israel firmly. With full conviction. In this moment and beyond."

Modi also emphasized the shared heritage of the two ancient civilizations and deepening strategic ties between the democracies.

On Israel's northern border, the Israel Defense Forces struck eight Hezbollah military compounds in Lebanon. The sites reportedly stored firearms and rockets, and were used by the Radwan Force for training.

The IDF claims Hezbollah's efforts to rearm violate the ceasefire.

And in Judea and Samaria, the Palestinian Authority in 2025 reportedly transferred 500 million shekels to killers of Israelis under its "pay for slay" program. Funds were distributed to imprisoned terrorists and to the families of attackers. The Palestinian Authority uses funding coming from Western foreign aid, including the European Union, for this program.

However, the Jewish State is finding renewed strength in its global partnerships as Prime Minister Modi concluded his historic address with a meaningful phrase that has a powerful impact on Israelis: "Am Israel Chai (The people of Israel live.)"