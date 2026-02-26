tuckerhuckabee_hdv.jpg

Abelow on Carlson-Huckabee Interview: Questioning Israel's Right to Exist

Joshua Swanson
02-26-2026

Share This article

Avi Abelow from the Pulse of Israel has spent years analyzing how public perception is affected by the framing of a narrative. He shared his insights with CBN News concerning the highly-publicized recent controversial conversation between Tucker Carlson and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, where Carlson tried to put the ambassador on the defensive for his support of Israel.

 Click on the video below to watch the interview.



 

Share This article

About The Author

Joshua Swanson - CBN News
Joshua
Swanson

Joshua Swanson is a Producer and Reporter for CBN News in Jerusalem, where he covers stories at the intersection of faith, culture, and global events. He is the former Partner and Editor-in-Chief of Worship Leader magazine, shaping conversations around worship, music, and the Church. With a background in television, film, and voice acting, Joshua has appeared on networks such as ABC, NBC, Lifetime, and Hallmark, and has narrated over 100 audiobooks. His work in media has connected him with major brands including Sprint, Pokémon Go, Pepsi, the Latin Grammys, and the Billboard Awards. Married to
More