Abelow on Carlson-Huckabee Interview: Questioning Israel's Right to Exist
02-26-2026
Avi Abelow from the Pulse of Israel has spent years analyzing how public perception is affected by the framing of a narrative. He shared his insights with CBN News concerning the highly-publicized recent controversial conversation between Tucker Carlson and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, where Carlson tried to put the ambassador on the defensive for his support of Israel.
Click on the video below to watch the interview.