'Pray for God's Mercy': Ex-Gay Advocate Dr. Christopher Yuan Recovering After Being Paralyzed

Christian speaker and author Dr. Christopher Yuan is "recovering in good spirits" after undergoing surgery Tuesday due to an abnormal "fall" that initially left him paralyzed from the neck down.

"The surgeon says the operation was successful, and Christopher already has some movement in his hands, arms, and toes, as well as some feeling in his legs. He will be going later this week to rehab for 2-4 weeks, and will likely need rehab from home for 4-6 months," reads an update posted by Yuan's team on X.

On Monday, a post was shared on the author's page requesting prayer and explained that he had fallen while using an inversion table at his home and could not move his arms or legs.

"He fell upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing, and that heavy machine fell on his chest," the post explained. "It is not a normal fall."

The author of Holy Sexuality was admitted to his local hospital's trauma center and later went into surgery.

"Pray for God's mercy on His servant, that the surgery will be successful and Christopher will not be paralyzed permanently," his mother Angela shared later, writing that the surgeons "will be inserting a rod, and the Doctor is hopeful."

Yuan is best known for his conversion story chronicled in Out of a Far Country: A Gay Son's Journey to God, A Broken Mother's Search for Hope. The book sold over 100,000 copies.

The memoir outlines how Jesus changed Yuan, who was abusing drugs and living openly as a gay man before becoming a devout Christian. He no longer identifies as a homosexual.

"I just completely consumed myself with living in the gay community, especially in the gay bars and the gay clubs. I began doing what I knew how to do well – drug dealing," he told CBN in 2022.

Yuan attributes his conversion to the prayers of his mother.

"Every morning, before I started my day, I would go into my prayer closet," his mother shared. "One of the prayers was, 'Lord, have mercy on this son.'"

Her prayer was answered in an unexpected way when her son was held accountable by law enforcement.

"I opened up my door, and it wasn't anybody that I had seen before," Christopher said. "It was 12 federal drug enforcement agents. Right behind me on my kitchen counter was all my drugs. So because they could see the drugs in plain sight, they were able just to come right in and they really caught me red-handed. I was charged with the street value equivalent of 9.1 tons of marijuana."

After three nights in jail, Yuan noticed a small Bible in a trash can.

"I saw something out of the corner of my eye. It was a Gideon's Bible. For the very first time, I opened up that good book. As I was reading it, I was really convicted of my rebellion, not only against the law and against man, but also against God."

Going to jail turned his life completely around. "I surrendered my life to Christ," he recalled.

"I knew I was no longer going to live according to my ways and according to the ways of the world, but surrendering all my hopes and dreams to Him," he shared.

The 55-year-old has served as an adjunct instructor of the Bible at Moody Bible Institute for 13 years, according to Church Leaders. Yuan also holds a Master's degree from Wheaton College Graduate School and a doctorate from Bethel Seminary.

Nearly 500,000 users on X saw Angela's prayer request for her son. Many people shared that they would be praying for his healing.

"Lord, guide the surgeon's hands, be with this family. Heal Christopher and make him whole - in Jesus' name, amen," one user wrote.

"Have prayed for Christopher just now," shared another, "that Jesus touches him with His healing hand and restores him to full health. That He floods his soul with peace and joy."

Hours later, a follow-up post on X thanked his 43,000 followers for praying for Yuan's recovery.

"Once again, we thank you all! We are overwhelmed by all of the love and prayers," it read.

"God is so good! Please continue to pray that Christopher will regain full mobility and movement of his legs. He asks that, most of all, we pray that through this situation, many more people will come to know Jesus and the gospel! Thank you, everyone! And thank you, Jesus!"

