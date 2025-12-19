HHS Moves to Protect Kids from Gender Experiments: 'This Is Not Medicine, It Is Malpractice'

The Trump administration is advancing a sweeping crackdown on gender-altering experiments on minors by targeting the federal funding for medical providers who provide such services.

In Washington, the Department of Health and Human Services is taking action to protect minors from those irreversible medical procedures that can make them infertile and damage their genitalia.

The HHS proposals include ending Medicaid and Medicare funding to hospitals that perform such procedures.

“This is not medicine, it is malpractice,” Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. said. "We are done with junk science driven by ideological pursuits, not the well-being of children."

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said the goal is "to reinforce the need to protect our children."

"We are announcing that certified Medicare and Medicaid hospitals, pretty much everyone in the hospital [network] in the country, will no longer be permitted to perform certain sex-rejecting procedures on children. Any hospital that does offer sex-rejecting procedures to vulnerable populations of pediatric-aged kids will no longer be able to participate in the Medicare and Medicaid program," Dr. Oz said.

He went on to call transgender treatments "a Band-Aid on a much deeper pathology," pointing out that children with gender dysphoria are "confused, lost and need help."

Chloe Cole, a conservative activist, was once one of those kids. She's now known for speaking about her heartbreakingly painful gender-transition reversal. She spoke at the White House news conference to express appreciation that the cries for help from her and other previously misled minors “have finally been heard.”

In November, HHS also released a report stating that using drugs or surgery in an attempt to alter a child's biological sex presents long-term health dangers.

The new rules are not final and must go through a lengthy approval process. They are also likely to face legal challenges.

Some private clinics will keep performing transgender procedures on children because they don’t participate in Medicare and Medicaid.

At least 27 states have already adopted laws restricting or banning risky gender experiments on minors, including efforts to block the natural progress of puberty or cut off children's genitalia.

