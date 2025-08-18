An 'Earth Diet' Way to Help Make America Healthy Again

Liana Werner-Gray is a popular nutritionist involved in the movement to "Make America Healthy Again." In her book, The Earth Diet, she also writes about her belief that God provides us with natural foods that can help heal us of disease.



Recently, she talked to CBN News about her role in the MAHA movement and how her faith and diet led to her own medical miracle.

"Now is the time to make America healthy again. And we can't make America great again if Americans are not healthy. So our greatest wealth truly is health," she says.

As a certified nutritionist and best-selling author of The Earth Diet and Cancer Free With Food, Liana is playing an active role in the MAHA movement. She is working in cooperation with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

"I'm on the nutrition side of things. And I first met Bobby Kennedy in 2019 at a Truth About Cancer event," she says. "So a big part, how I support him and how I help with the MAHA movement and HHS is supporting their initiatives, especially through using my platform and promoting what he's putting out, basically. So sharing stuff on social media. And so, for example, I was just at the White House in May this year, and we were there when RFK handed the MAHA report to Trump, basically saying, here's what our agenda is going to be over the next four years."

Early initiatives within the Trump administration have focused on ending the use of toxic food dyes and additives to America's food supply that can lead to chronic illnesses in children and adults.

Liana is sending a message to America about the importance of nutrition and eating the right foods. She explains, "So many Americans are eating fruits and vegetables and grains, thinking that it's healthy. They buy it from the supermarket, but if it's not organic, it has glyphosate, which is a compound that destroys gut health and causes cancer."

Liana is well aware of the negative effects that toxins, such as pesticides, can have on our food. Sixteen years ago, doctors found a tumor on her neck. They diagnosed it as cancer in her lymphatic system. While surgery was an option, Liana chose instead to follow the advice of her naturopath doctor to focus on diet and improve her nutrition to help fight the cancer. In doing so, she eliminated junk food and developed The Earth Diet, focusing on natural foods free from toxic ingredients. Remarkably, she beat cancer within three months.

During that time, she began to realize that she needed to reach out to God for help.

"Okay, it's time for me to connect with God and pray. I had a ton of parasites in my blood. I was diagnosed with chronic fatigue. My blood work was on the verge of leukemia, so my immune system was shot," she says.

CBN News asked Liana how MAHA helps Americans learn how to conduct their dietary practices. "People who thought they were eating healthy, but actually they were consuming all these poisons with their seemingly healthy foods. And then the other part is changing the food system. So cutting things out. And there are thousands of chemicals that are allowed in the foods here that are not allowed anywhere else in any other country," she says.

Liana further explains that other countries appear to be more proactive in keeping toxins out of their food supply.

"They're not allowed in Australia, they're not allowed in Europe, Canada, the UK, but they are allowed in America. Why are they allowed in America and nowhere else in the world? That's not fair. If we're to be the greatest country in the world, we need to have the healthiest people," she says.

For more information about Liana Werner-Gray's advice on health and wellness, you can go to her website at theearthdiet.com.

