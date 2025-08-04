'THANK YOU JESUS': Forrest Frank Reveals Miraculous Healing Two Weeks After Breaking His Back

Christian music sensation Forrest Frank shared over the weekend he has been miraculously healed two weeks after breaking his back in a skateboarding accident.

In July, the 30-year-old pop star posted a clip of him falling off his skateboard and slamming his back on the edge of a concrete sidewalk. EMTs arrived and took Frank to the hospital, where he learned he fractured his L3 and L4 vertebrae.

On Saturday, he posted a new Reel to his Instagram account, asking his 4.6 million followers: “Did we just witness a miracle happen or do I have the fastest bones OF ALL TIME?”

In the video, Frank explained: “I broke my back exactly two weeks ago. Today [is] day 14. I got an X-ray and a CAT scan [and] it showed that I had multiple fractures; I could not move an inch without excruciating pain. I wake up today, forget to put on my back brace, [and] just start doing the morning. I pick [my son] Bodie up and then I realized, ‘Wait, I’m not wearing my brace. What is going on?'”

The singer-songwriter said, once he realized, he started wearing the brace as “a precaution” while awaiting an urgent X-ray, which yielded stunning results: there were no longer any signs of a fracture, he said.

“I have complete healing in my back,” he told his fans. “I have no fractures in my back, no sign of a fracture in my back. So, praise God, we saw a miracle.”

The “GOD IS GOOD” artist wrote in the caption for the Reel he is “convinced” God would have healed him of the injury immediately but delayed it because He wanted Frank to produce the two songs he released while bedridden, “God’s Got My Back” and “Lemonade,” which released Friday and rocketed to the No. 1 spot across all genres on Apple Music.

“[God] wanted these songs [and] this testimony come to life,” he wrote. “Regardless, I’m here for it all…ruined for the ordinary. THANK YOU JESUS.”

Frank’s post currently has more than 1.18 million likes with comments from several top Christian artists.

“YESSSS!” commented Phil Wickham. “That is our God!!!! Thank you Jesus.”

Kari Jobe added, “Praise God!!!!!!! This is incredible.”

“Wow! ‘Ask and you shall receive’ kind of miracle! Thank you, God, for your faithfulness!!” responded pro-life activist Abby Johnson.

“Hallelujah” wrote CeCe Winans.

Former “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz replied, “We praise God!!!! Amen Amen Amen!!!!!”

Singer-songwriter and Pastor Tauren Wells added, “OH MY!!!!! THATS THE GOD WE SERVE!!!! PRAISING GOD RIGHT NOW!!!!”

On July 28, at the Ohio State Fair, Wells prayed for Frank’s healing.

Wells, 39, called Frank’s injury an “attack” before leading a group of 5,000 in a prayer for the artist’s healing.

“Forrest, this is for you,” began Wells. “Jesus, we pray right now that you would comfort Forrest in his body. Lord, we believe that no weapon formed against him will prosper. We believe that when the enemy comes in like a flood, that you will raise up a standard against him. God, you have selected him, like a Daniel in our generation, to carry the goodness of God to generations.”

He continued, “And we come against every demonic stronghold that would want to press and push against what it is that you have assigned for him to do in the earth. God, we pray that you would give him comfort, that you would give him healing. We declare Your Word over him that by Your stripes, we are healed. God, we speak to every vertebrae, every joint, every ligament, every tissue, and we command it to come under the authority of the blood of Jesus, His finished work on the cross. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.”

