'God Is Clearly Breathing on It': Forrest Frank Records New Song After Breaking Back During Skateboard Accident

Forrest Frank, TikTok sensation and recording artist, knows how to craft a hit.

Days after revealing he broke his back in a skateboard accident, the 30-year-old artist says he's using the painful incident to inspire new music that glorifies God.

Frank, who is known for chart-topping hits such as "Good Day," "UP!," and "Your Way's Better," told fans and followers over the weekend that he is confined to his bed after breaking his back.

"Two days ago, I fractured my L3 and L4," he said in a social media post captioned, "turning lemons into lemonade." Another clip showed security or doorbell cam footage of Frank falling off his skateboard and hitting the edge of a sidewalk.

In a follow-up video posted to TikTok, Frank explained the accident happened while skateboarding with his son, Bodie. Frank struggled to get up, and his wife, Grace, had to help him.

"It was just a casual session with my 2 year old so I didn't even think to put a helmet on (hindsight is 20/20). Thankful to God that it wasn't any worse. Multiple fractures to L3 & L4. Will be laying in bed for a while….so sorry Grace," he captioned the video.

During an exchange with fans online, one person asked Frank, "How will you make fire music with a fractured back?"

To which he replied, "I don't know. Let's find out."

Lying prostrate, Frank managed to play the guitar, sing, and arrange the accompaniment for a song inspired by his fall, which is now going viral.

"I think I'm gonna just sing whatever pops out, and I'm gonna build the chords around it," he said in a video.

Within a couple of hours, Frank had the base of a song that points to the faithfulness of God, even in the midst of setbacks.

Some of the lyrics of the song are:

"God's got my back

Even when I fall or get attacked

God's got my back

Even when I'm low and full of lack

God's got my back

Even when my soul is full of sorrow

I don't have to worry about tomorrow

Why's that?

'Cause God's got my…

Back. Back. Back right there never left

I could feel your presence in every single breath

Sometimes we just gotta take a rest

Flowers like to bloom in the season that is best."

Frank's snippet is going viral with more than 250,000 likes. A number of fans are loving the song and are requesting that the artist "drop" the single.

"That joint sounds dope," Christian rapper Lecrae said.

"Welp. Epitome of no excuses. Insane, bro," said Christian recording artist Colton Dixon.

Frank told fans Tuesday that he is considering releasing the song.

"God is clearly breathing on it," he shared, adding that it has had thousands of plays on social media reels.

"Hopefully, I can drop it," Frank explained.

As CBN News reported, Frank is one of a handful of Christian artists making major waves on the secular music chart. He and Grammy-Award winning artist Brandon Lake are the only two performers who have broken into the Billboard Hot 100–a first in 11 years.

Frank first broke onto Billboard's charts in 2020 as half of the pop duo Surface with the hit song "Sunday Best."

Since then, Frank has pivoted to Christian music and has had 34 entries on the Hot Christian Songs chart, including six top ten hits. Those hit songs include "Good Day," which peaked at No. 2 spot in 2024; "Up!," a collaboration with Connor Price, which hit No. 8 last year; "Never Get Used to This," featuring artist JVKE, hit No. 6 in 2024, along with three other hits.

Frank's album "Child of God" dominated the Top Christian Albums chart, spending 34 weeks at No. 1. He recently released Child of God II in May.

The Texas native was named GMA Dove Award New Artist of the Year in 2024.

During his acceptance speech, he told the audience that while he is thankful for his growing accolades and success, he is focusing on what matters—glorifying God. "This is just all for Him and everything I do is for the Lord," he said during his acceptance speech.

"For whatever reason, He has chosen to give me some songs that have related to some people. And if He shuts it off and doesn't give me any more songs, then that is cool. And if He continues to bless it, that's great," Frank continued.

He added, "I want to continue to give Jesus glory because my name will fade away just like all of ours one day. But at the end of time, and for all of eternity, one Name will remain. And that is the name of Jesus Christ."

