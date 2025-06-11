Michael Tait Confesses to Allegations of Sexual Misconduct and Drug Abuse

Michael Tait, the former lead singer of the Newsboys, publicly confessed Tuesday that recent accusations claiming he sexually targeted other men and abused drugs while on tour are true.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account titled, "My Confession," Tait admitted that he "lied and deceived" friends, family, and fans and "misled" bandmates for years about aspects of his life.

"I was, for the most part, living two distinctly different lives. I was not the same person on stage Sunday night as I was at home on Monday," he wrote.

As CBN News recently reported, a more than two-year investigation by the Roys Report has alleged that three men were groomed and sexually assaulted by Tait between 2004 and 2014.

More than a week later, the one-time DC Talk star is confessing to many sins while disputing the characterization of some aspects of the accusations.

"Recent reports of my reckless and destructive behavior including drug and alcohol and sexual activity are sadly, largely true," Tait said.

"For some two decades, I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way. I am ashamed of my life choices and actions, and make no excuses for them. I will simply call it what God calls it — sin," he continued.

He added, "I don't blame anyone or anything but myself. While I might dispute certain details in the accusations against me, I do not dispute the substance of them."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The 59-year-old singer adds that he abruptly left the Newsboys in January to seek help for his addictions.

"I was not healthy, physically or spiritually, and was tired of leading a double life. I spent six weeks at a treatment center in Utah, receiving help that may have saved my life from ultimate destruction," Tait continued.

As CBN News reported, members of the Newsboys released a statement last week saying they are "devastated" by a recent report outlining the accusations against Tait. They also asked any other victims to come forward.

"Our hearts were shattered when we read the news alleging drug abuse and inappropriate sexual actions by our former lead singer, Michael Tait," the Newsboys wrote in a statement released on their social media page.

"First and foremost, our hearts are with the victims who have bravely shared their stories. If you are a victim, we urge you to come forward. We absolutely do not condone any form of sexual assault," the statement continued.

In his online confession, Tait asked for forgiveness for his actions and acknowledged the pain he has caused.

"I have hurt so many people in so many ways, and I will live with that shameful reality for the rest of my life. I can only pray and dream of human forgiveness because I certainly do not deserve it," he wrote. "It is my hope and prayer that all those that I have hurt will receive healing, mercy, hope, from the Merciful Healer and Hope-Giver."

Tait continued, "I accept the consequences of my sin and (am) committed to continuing the hard work of repentance and healing-work I will do quietly and privately, away from the stage and the spotlight."

K-LOVE, the nation's largest Christian radio network, announced it will pull all music from the Newsboys and DC Talk from its stations.