Forrest Frank Says He Will No Longer Participate in Awards Shows, Shares 'Conviction' Behind Why

Wildly popular Christian singer-songwriter Forrest Frank announced on social media this week he will no longer attend award shows because “the trophy is our salvation.”

One year ago, the “God Is Good” singer attended the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, where he accepted the prize for New Artist of the Year. At the time, he admitted he wasn’t even sure he would attend the event “because this is just all for Him and everything I do is for the Lord.”

He went on to say, “My name will fade away, just like all of ours one day. But, at the end of the time, and for all of eternity, One Name will remain, and that’s the name of Jesus Christ.”

Now, though, Frank said he feels “a conviction to go even a step further.”

“I don’t know if I even want to step on the stage; I don’t even know if I want to step in the room,” he said. “I have decided to take a stance of non-participation. I will not be attending the Doves or the Grammys. I hope to be an example to the youth that the trophy is our salvation. The trophy is that my name is listed in the Book of Life, and I get to have eternal life.”

“What good is a piece of metal going to do compared to that?” Frank added.

The top-performing Christian artist is teaming up with worship leader Cory Asbury for what they have called the “insane idea” of putting on an alternative, family-friendly halftime show during next year’s Super Bowl, CBN News reported.

Frank and Asbury came up with the idea after news broke that the halftime performer will be Bad Bunny, a rapper widely known for his sexually explicit lyrics.

“What if we did an alternative, family-friendly halftime show for the Super Bowl?” asked Asbury. “Every year, everyone is all up in arms about the performer for the halftime show, and I get it because, nine times out of 10, it’s raunchy as heck.”

“You’re seeing stuff you don’t want to see [and] you’re hearing stuff you don’t want to hear — especially for your kids,” he added.

The post has gone viral, prompting a whole host of Christian artists — like Jordan Feliz, CAIN, Josiah Queen, Phil Wickham, and others — to offer their services for the potential show. Faith-based platforms like CBN’s “700 Club” and Great American Media offered to collaborate on the effort, too.

