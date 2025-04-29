'The Chosen' Director Dallas Jenkins Reveals Big Update About Season 6 Delays and New Projects

While many fans of the hit series "The Chosen" are still enjoying the newly released season 5, the show's creator and director recently announced that the much-anticipated sixth season will not follow its typical premiere schedule and that some portions of the show will be slightly delayed.

During a nearly 2-hour Q&A just released on YouTube, Dallas Jenkins broke the disappointing news that the hit series, which reads between the lines in depicting the ministry of Jesus, will not follow its typical release schedule.

In the last two years, Season 4 was released in theaters in February 2024 and Season 5 was released in late March and early April of this year.

However, Season 6, which will depict the crucifixion of Jesus, will not follow the previous pattern and will not be released in the first half of 2026.

In fact, Jenkins said he will not be announcing future release dates "until we have them locked in."

"Season 6 is going to take us longer to film than any season we've ever done, by far, so that, of course, then pushes the post-production process as well," he explained.

The director listed a couple of reasons for the delay.

One was that the crew requested more time to edit the show.

"The process of getting these seasons to you at the cadence that we've been doing has been extraordinarily taxing on the team," Jenkins said. "The quality control process has been much faster and tighter than most shows and movies. That's caused a lot of pain, a lot of challenges."

"The team that works on this is extraordinarily stretched thin, and so it's just a very, very difficult process," he continued. "They've been begging me to give a little bit more of a cushion. And so we're going to definitely be doing that for future seasons."

Jenkins explained another reason for the delay is coordinating international logistics, including releasing the series in other languages.

"That takes a lot of time – the translation, the dubbing, the subtitling, all of that takes a very long time," he shared. "We are trying to release as many... languages at one time as we can."

Jenkins noted another reason the show is going to take longer than normal is because it is not backed by a large studio production company.

"We're not owned by some big studio. We don't have a billion dollars at our disposal to make all this work. We're doing this, a lot of this, from scratch, and so it just takes time, and it's very difficult. So please be patient with us as we get through that," he implored.

He asked fans to stay grateful through this process.

"Please be grateful for the fact that we try to get it to you as soon as possible," Jenkins said. "Be grateful for the fact that the show has grown and gotten bigger, and that we are trying to satisfy the needs of everyone around the world."

In the meantime, fans can enjoy other projects being released by his new 5&2 Studio "to tide you over between seasons," according to Jenkins, including an animated series called "The Chosen Adventures."

Other series are currently in development including "The Chosen In the Wild with Bear Grylls" and a live-action series on Joseph and Moses, Crosswalk reports.

Meanwhile, Jenkins assured fans that Season 6 is currently in production, with the crews shooting from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

"Yes, it's underway, and we want to celebrate getting started with you," reads a description from the series' YouTube page.

As CBN News reported, "The Chosen: Last Supper" had its highest-grossing theatrical debut raking in nearly $12 million and finishing at the No.3 spot during its opening weekend.

By Easter weekend, the three-part theater release had earned more than $42 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Jenkins told CBN News recently that Season 5 was meant to be seen on the big screen.

"Visually speaking, if there's ever a season that you need to see on the big screen, it's this one. We got the turning over the tables of the temple. We got the triumphal entry, we got the Last Supper, we got the betrayal of Judas. These are big things, big themes, demands to be seen and heard in a room with other people who are going to laugh and cry together. And already the people who've seen these first couple of episodes are like, oh wow, this is big. This is epic."

The series will soon be available on streaming platforms. In his YouTube announcement, Jenkins said he's waiting until May 2nd to announce when the series is coming to Amazon Prime Video.

He explained the episodes will be released "at the same cadence" as it was in theaters, adding, "It's the shortest window we've ever had for a release of an entire season to streaming."