Brandon Lake Leads 70,000 in Worship at CMA Fest, Performs 'Hard-Fought Hallelujah' With Jelly Roll

Brandon Lake, an award-winning Christian music artist, is not only topping the music charts but continues to reach new audiences with his worship songs.

After recently sweeping the 12th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards and breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 for his worship-filled tunes, Lake led worship with nearly 70,000 people at the Country Music Association's (CMA) 2025 Fest over the weekend.

The popular Grammy Award-winning singer also performed in front of a massive crowd in Nashville, Tennessee along with Jelly Roll, who headlined the four-day event.

Jelly Roll surprised fans by joining Lake's appearance with a duet of their chart-topping song, "Hard-Fought Hallelujah," on Friday night.



"Look at Brandon taking Nissan Stadium to church right now!" he told the crowd.

A large cross illuminated the stage as thousands of fans joined the pair in worship.

"We love you, Lord, thank you for letting us testify tonight at the CMA Fest, Father God," Jelly Roll prayed during the performance.

The two recently won Song of the Year at the K-LOVE Fan Awards for the song.

"From a jail cell to a K-LOVE Award," said Jelly Roll. "That is something only God can do."

Lake took to the stage again at the CMA Fest on Sunday leading a large crowd in worship with his song, "Gratitude."

The 34-year-old shared a video of his performance on social media, writing, "God is so good."

The entire crowd stood, worshiping Jesus and singing out, "Hallelujah."

One fan commented that they were brought to tears while worshipping.

"This is a country music fest? And the entire audience sings this song? What does that tell you......Christ is on the move. It makes me tear up," they said.

"You just took those people to church. Praising the Lord and lifting their hands to our savior," another person commented. "What a beautiful sight."

As CBN News has reported, "Hard Fought Hallelujah" was first released as a solo track by Lake in November 2024. He later asked Jelly Roll to join in on the track.

"Collaborating with Jelly Roll on Hard Fought Hallelujah was powerful because we both understand what it's like to walk through battles and still choose to lift a song of hope," Lake previously shared with Music Mayhem Magazine.

"My prayer is that this song reminds people not to give up—that even in the hardest seasons, there's growth, purpose, and a victory worth singing about," Jelly Roll added. "Working with Brandon was an incredible experience. This track touched my soul like few others. 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' is a song that will echo through my home for years to come."

The duet is featured on Lake's 11th album, "King of Hearts," which is scheduled to be released later this month.

Lake will also be hitting the road this summer for the Summer Worship Nights tour along with Phil Wickham and Josiah Queen, CVHN Radio reports.