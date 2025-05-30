Jelly Roll Points to God as Double Rainbow Appears Overhead During 'Hard Fought Hallelujah'

A poignant moment at a major concert went viral online after top music artist Jelly Roll pointed his huge crowd of fans to God when a celestial sign appeared over the stadium.

The popular country star was in the middle of singing the chart-topping song "Hard Fought Hallelujah" in an outdoor concert in Philadelphia when a double rainbow suddenly showed up in the sky.

That prompted him to tell his fans, "You can't tell me God ain't here."

"Hard Fought Hallelujah" is a Christian song that declares, "God, You've been patient; God, You've been gracious; Faithful, whatever I'm feeling or facing; So I'll bring my hard-fought, heartfelt, it-is-well, hallelujah."

Jelly Roll has been open about his Christian faith, telling fellow Christian singer Brandon Lake he has "a heart for Jesus."

Lake – who co-wrote "Hard Fought Hallelujah" with Steven Furtick, Elevation Worship's Chris Brown, Benjamin Hastings, and Rodrick Simmons – posted several times about his friend's double rainbow moment.

Jelly Roll's testimony involves getting baptized at 14 but then struggling to keep the faith as he dabbled in drugs and ended up in prison. He began to turn his life around when he found out he had a daughter, and now he's boldly sharing his faith with the world.

KLOVE reports Jelly Roll recently shared, "I might wear it a little different than other people; I might say things that other Christians don't think are right to say, but ultimately, I have a heart for God and I have a heart for Jesus."

"Hard Fought Hallelujah" was first released as a solo track by Brandon Lake in November 2024. He later asked Jelly Roll to join in on the track.

"Collaborating with Jelly Roll on 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' was powerful because we both understand what it's like to walk through battles and still choose to lift a song of hope," Lake previously shared with Music Mayhem Magazine.

The duo first performed the soulful song together at the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 19. They later performed it again together on American Idol's Easter special.

Brandon Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah" featuring Jelly Roll was recently in the No. 40 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a much-watched ranking that tracks the most popular songs across all genres and regularly features artists like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar.

