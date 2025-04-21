'How Great Thou Art': American Idol Puts Spotlight on Jesus With 3-Hour Easter Special

American Idol used its prime-time TV program on Easter Sunday to put the focus clearly on Jesus Christ.

The "Top 24" hopeful contestants, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood along with 17-time Grammy Award-winner CeCe Winans, five-time Grammy Award-winner Brandon Lake, Grammy Award-nominated Jelly Roll, all gave glory to God on Easter Sunday.

Richie kicked off the three-hour "Songs of Faith" special with his 2009 inspirational song "Eternity."

Then, 17-year-old aspiring preacher, Canaan James Hill, took the stage and delivered a rousing rendition of "Better Days" by gospel singer Le'Andria Johnson.



The content creator wowed the judges during the opening auditions with his soulful rendition of Earnest Pugh's gospel song "I Need Your Glory."

Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan were amazed as he sang the gospel song. They awarded Hill one of three platinum tickets, which allowed him to bypass the first round in Hollywood.

"That was something so spectacular, I just can't even describe what I heard," Richie added.

One of Sunday night's biggest performances was by worship artist Brandon Lake and Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll, who is currently serving as the show's first-ever "Artist In Residence." The pair teamed up to perform their collaborative track "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

The performance was met by applause from the crowd and a standing ovation from the judges.

Lake admitted to the judges that he was always afraid to audition for Idol, but felt it was an honor to be on the stage.

"I've been waiting for this day," Lake said, adding, "I can't tell you how nerve-wracking it is to be in front of your, like, heroes. It's absolutely insane."

"Hard Fought Hallelujah" was first released as a solo track by Lake in November 2024, Music Mayhem Magazine reports. He later asked Jelly Roll to join on the track.

"Collaborating with Jelly Roll on Hard Fought Hallelujah was powerful because we both understand what it's like to walk through battles and still choose to lift a song of hope," Lake previously shared.

"My prayer is that this song reminds people not to give up—that even in the hardest seasons, there's growth, purpose, and a victory worth singing about," Jelly Roll added. "Working with Brandon was an incredible experience. This track touched my soul like few others. 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' is a song that will echo through my home for years to come."

Gospel music icon Cece Winans later took the stage to perform her song "Come Jesus Come," with former American Idol contestant Roman Collins.

As CBN News reported, Collins joined Winans as millions of Americans tuned in to watch the final episode of Season 22 last year to find out who would win the competition.

Winans, who has won dozens of awards throughout her career and has sold more than 17 million records, was invited to sing "Goodness of God" alongside Collins, who was eliminated just before the Top 10.

The duet's performance brought former judge Katy Perry to tears and moved hundreds of others as the video gained traction on social media.

"CeCe Winans was definitely there on assignment... this was more than a performance... it was an avenue for the Holy Spirit to convict souls," one fan commented on American Idol's social media page.

This is not the first time faith has been front and center on the "American Idol" program.

Earlier this season, contestants began to spontaneously worship Jesus backstage. Footage of the worship session went viral.

Contestant Thunderstorm Artis told The Deseret News the moment was unscripted.

"It just felt like the Spirit of the Lord was in the room," Artis said. "And I think that for me was in a time where I was kind of shaky and I wasn't sure if this was where I was supposed to be. But it was like, this is right where God wants me to be."

The 25-year-old, who sang "Reckless Love" by Cory Asbury, says many people with the "American Idol" organization are Christians.

"There's so many Christians, from the production team to the people at the top to the people at the bottom. And it's been amazing," he said. "I didn't know this, that 'American Idol' was a Spirit-filled organization, so it's been a beautiful experience."

Simon Lythgoe, original producer and co-creator of 'American Idol, told CCM Magazine that he was "genuinely excited to see Jesus' Resurrection Day honored on one of the biggest entertainment platforms in the world."

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood closed out the night with a stunning performance of the timeless hymn "How Great Thou Art."

The song was featured on her Grammy-winning album, My Savior.



Bryan credited Underwood, a first-time judge on the show, for the sudden influx of gospel and faith-based performances this season.

"She's never shied away from her spirituality and her Christian beliefs and she's done it through music and it's been a part of her artistry and the kids this year have showed up with more of that maybe than in years past, and that's been something really, really special to watch," Bryan said. "I'm sure she probably thinks, 'Am I making a difference?' but it showed this year."

Bryan also performed "Jesus 'Bout My Kids" on the show last night.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you keep receiving the latest updates from a distinctly Christian perspective.***