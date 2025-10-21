Tensions Surge as Trump Targets Colombia in Expanding Caribbean Drug War

International tensions closer to home are rising as the U.S. military continues striking alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean. Just days ago, President Trump vowed to cut off aid to Colombia—accusing its president of being an "illegal drug leader."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro rejected Trump's accusations, describing himself as the main enemy of drugs in his country. A statement from the Colombian Foreign Ministry called the comments "a direct threat to national sovereignty." Still, President Trump is not backing down.

"They make drugs. They refine drugs. They make cocaine. They have cocaine factories. They have no fight against drugs," President Trump told reporters.

This latest escalation follows a series of U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats in the region—the most recent just this past Friday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X that the vessel had connections to a Colombian terrorist organization and carried a substantial amount of narcotics.

It's the seventh confirmed U.S. strike, leaving a total death toll of 32 and raising questions about the administration's use of deadly force.

"All of these people have been blown up without us knowing their name, without any evidence of a crime," Sen. Rand Paul (R–KY) said on NBC's Meet the Press.

"The U.S. routinely conducts military strikes to kill terrorists in foreign countries—not even talking about international waters, which is what we're talking here. When somebody is committing an active crime that kills individuals, it is allowed and routine for the U.S. military to use force against them," said Manhattan Institute fellow Daniel Di Martino, founder of the Dissident Project.

The U.S. military has amassed a large build-up in the Caribbean, including ships, fighter jets, and more than 4,500 Marines and sailors. Naval Station Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico has also recently reopened.

On Friday, the administration released new images of military demonstrations off the coast of Venezuela, where it's now conducting "training missions."

"If you are a drug dealer, you're going to think twice, three times, four times before you go on a boat to traffic drugs to the Caribbean. What we'll see is a temporary reduction in the inflow of drugs to the U.S.—maybe they'll redirect through the Panamanian isthmus or Mexico. But with Panama's cooperation, the U.S. has a good chance of catching the drugs there because it's a narrow strip of land that's easy to control and patrol," Di Martino told CBN News.

The pressure campaign has some questioning whether it's part of a broader strategy to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. According to Di Martino, the Maduro regime and the Venezuelan drug trafficking organization are one and the same.

"We either keep boats and military strikes on the Caribbean perpetually—or stop the Maduro cartel once and for all. It's not only about drugs, it's about illegal immigration, crime, Russia, and China," he explained.

The Trump administration has repeatedly said it does not recognize Maduro as a legitimate head of state, but rather as the leader of a drug cartel. In August, the administration offered a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

