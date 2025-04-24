Russia 'Absolutely Mocking' Peace Talks, Strikes Ukrainian Civilians with 215 Drones and Missiles

As the U.S. presses for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, the regime of Vladimir Putin has launched another attack on Ukrainian civilians, killing at least nine people, wounding 70 more, and terrorizing residents across the capital city in the overnight hours.

President Donald Trump is calling on Russia's Vladimir Putin to stop the attacks.

On the 700 Club on Thursday, CBN's CEO Gordon Robertson said, "Russia just seems to be absolutely mocking us. It's just amazing... on one hand you're talking peace, and then on the other hand you launch yet another attack on Ukrainian civilians."

"The previous one, they tried to excuse it, 'Oh, it was a mistake, it wasn't intended.' Well, this one absolutely was," Robertson said. "It's absolutely horrific to target civilians in a military conflict. There was no military advantage from this attack. It's entirely designed to produce terror in the capital of Ukraine."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest updates from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Russia's hours-long, overnight barrage of 215 explosive drones and missiles was the deadliest assault on Ukraine's capital since July.

It came just hours after Trump had criticized Ukraine's President Zelenskyy for refusing to agree to a deal that would hand the Crimean Peninsula to Russia. Trump had said on social media, "The man with no cards to play should now, finally, get it done."

On CBN's Faith Nation, Peter Doran of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies said Zelenskyy is not the problem.

"Vladimir Putin has been inserting all kinds of poison pills into his demand for a ceasefire, and that's important because let's remember 30 days ago, President Trump negotiated with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, and he said we agree to a ceasefire, zero conditions. Vladimir Putin is the one who is putting on the conditions. He is the true obstacle to a ceasefire at this point."

Yesterday, Vice President JD Vance said the U.S. has put forth a proposal that would freeze the territorial lines close to current positions. He also said the U.S. is ready to move on if there's no agreement soon.

"We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process," Vance said.

Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Moscow on Friday.